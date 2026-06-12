This summer, Andrew Wiggins has a $30.1 million decision to make with the Miami Heat.

As Wiggins’ contract winds down, he has a player option for the 2026-2027 NBA season. There are pros and cons to picking it up or turning it down.

Based on a June 12 prediction from The Athletic’s Bobby Marks, the Miami Heat seem likely to have Wiggins on the books for next season.

Miami Heat Get $30.1 Million Prediction Amid Giannis Trade Pursuit

“Wiggins has a BORD$ value of $13.7 million, so I don’t see him opting out,” Marks wrote in his latest roundup of predictions.

“Miami also has a scenario with max-plus cap space in 2027 if the Heat miss out on Giannis Antetokounmpo and can use Wiggins as expiring money in other trade scenarios, so I don’t see Miami committing to an extension at this time.”

Wiggins is wrapping up a four-year deal. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for $109.0 million over that time. Last season, the veteran forward played for a $28.2 million salary.

Andrew Wiggins’ Miami Heat Run

Amid the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Heat landed Wiggins in a multi-team trade. At the time, Miami was cutting ties with the star, Jimmy Butler.

Wiggins came in and played 17 games for Miami. He posted averages of 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Wiggins played in 68 games for his first full run with the Heat. He shot 41.4% from three, averaging 15.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Should The Miami Heat Push To Keep Wiggins?

The ball is in Wiggins’ court for now. He has to make his decision on or before June 29.

If Wiggins opts out, he’s still a logical free agency target for the Heat. If Wiggins picks up the option as predicted, consider him a potential trade candidate for Miami.

That’s not to say the Heat don’t want Wiggins for another run, but their roster has a lot of question marks right now. The future of Norman Powell is unclear. Several players are on the trade block, as the Heat are known to be hunting for a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With so many questions in play, it’s difficult to figure out if Wiggins is in the picture for Miami beyond this summer.