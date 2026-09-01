6-Year NBA Vet Addresses Motivation Behind Miami Heat Move

The Miami Heat were linked to the veteran center Nick Richards for quite some time.

At last, the Heat finished their pursuit of Klay Thompson and didn’t waste too much time adding Richards to the team on a low-risk deal where he has to prove himself.

On Tuesday, September 1, Richards made sure to let his doubters know that he plans to do just that.

Nick Richards Explains Decision To Join The Miami Heat

“I feel I’m in the right situation that was best for me. — I think the way that the Heat has been known for guys that play physical, play hard, and play their role, I feel like that’s for me. I just keep doing that every single day, and I’ll be fine,” Richards told reporters, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

As far as proving teams wrong, the veteran big man clearly has a chip on his shoulder. Being on the free agency market just days before the calendar reached September, it was clear that there was a lack of interest.

“I think that there are a lot of teams that passed up on me that I feel should’ve given me more consideration,” he added. “I felt like it was time for me to resolve ‘you guys were wrong, you should have picked me. ’”

The NBA Journey For Nick Richards

The former University of Kentucky product entered the NBA as a second-round pick. He was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 42 pick, but sent to the Charlotte Hornets.

Being a second-round pick is already enough motivation for Richards, who is heading into year seven. Now, there is more material to add to his bulletin board.

For the first five seasons of his career, Richards played for the Charlotte Hornets. His best scoring season came in 2023-2024, when he averaged 9.7 points, shooting 69.1% from the field in 67 games.

Amid the 2024-2025 NBA season, Richards was traded after 21 games with the Hornets. He appeared in 36 games for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.

During his 2025-2026 season, Richards was dealt again to the Chicago Bulls. In his 20 games with the Bulls last season, the veteran center produced averages of 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The Miami Heat will be the fourth team to give Richards a chance. He is on a $2.4 million deal, that isn’t guaranteed until opening night.