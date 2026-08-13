6-Year NBA Vet Gets Cut One Year After Miami Heat Trade

Former Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is hitting the open market this NBA offseason.

The 29-year-old Maryland-born veteran just spent the past season with the Phoenix Suns. With a contract that wasn’t fully guaranteed for the 2026-2027 NBA season, Highsmith was viewed as a cut candidate for the Suns.

On August 12, the team informed Highsmith he was set to get waived before his contract would become fully guaranteed for $3 million, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Haywood Highsmith’s Suns Run

Nearly one year ago, Highsmith was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, along with a future second-round pick. At the time, Highsmith was recovering from offseason surgery.

He wouldn’t play with the Nets. By the time the 2025-2026 season reached the early February trade deadline, the Nets cut ties with Highsmith by waiving him. The Suns picked up the veteran forward in free agency midway through the season. He signed a two-year, $3.85 million deal.

Highsmith didn’t see the court much with the Suns. He played in just seven games, seeing the court for an average of 13.0 minutes per game. The veteran averaged 5.4 points, 1.0 assists, and 1.9 rebounds, while shooting 52.2% from the field.

What’s Next For Highsmith?

Highsmith had an unlikely rise in the NBA. He went undrafted out of Wheeling in 2018. His career started in the NBA G League, where he played for the Philadelphia 76ers’ affiliate.

He appeared in only five games with the Sixers during the 2018-2019 NBA season. Then in 2021, Highsmith garnered an opportunity with the Heat. It started with a 10-day deal.

Over multiple stints in Miami, Highsmith ended up playing four seasons with the team. He appeared in 213 games, even starting 80 of those matchups, with 20.3 minutes of action on average.

His NBA career averages are currently set at 5.4 points (45.0% from the field), 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

It’s unclear what’s next for Highsmith, but he could be a valuable low-risk option for teams on the hunt for a 37.9% three-point shooter ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA run.