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7-Year NBA Vet Gets New Team After Expressing Interest In Miami Heat

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 08, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The veteran guard Ben Simmons made it clear that playing for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat was one of two paths he desired as he worked on his NBA comeback, following a one-year hiatus.

On Friday, September 4, the NBA found out Simmons’ next move. He won’t be getting his wish to join the Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons is going out west to join the Sacramento Kings.

The Details Of The Deal For Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 26: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 26, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Nets defeated the Bucks 111-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“Just in: Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Max Wiepking, Sean Tribe and Ryan Arney tell me and Marc J. Spears. The one-time All-NBA star is back in the NBA for a 10th season after sitting out 2025-26,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

“Simmons traveled to visit the Kings in Sacramento on Monday, undergoing in-depth medical exams, an on-court workout and meetings with coach Doug Christie and other staffers, sources said. In late August, Simmons also worked out for general manager Scott Perry and met with Perry for an hour. By all accounts within the Kings as well as Team Australia officials where Simmons participated in a players-only minicamp last month, the 30-year-old has looked and felt strong health-wise,” Charania added.

Did Ben Simmons Make Sense For The Heat?

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on February 05, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 119-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Since acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat had a clear need to acquire floor-spacing options–guys who posed a threat from deep.

Ben Simmons’ biggest criticism is his lack of shooting threat. Although Simmons established himself as a stellar playmaker and a top-tier perimeter defender during his prime with the Philadelphia 76ers, it didn’t make the most sense for the Heat to add him and take up the final standard roster spot.

Instead of joining a contender in Miami, Simmons will head to the Sacramento Kings, where he’s set to join a rebuilding squad while putting himself back on the map.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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