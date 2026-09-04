7-Year NBA Vet Gets New Team After Expressing Interest In Miami Heat

The veteran guard Ben Simmons made it clear that playing for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat was one of two paths he desired as he worked on his NBA comeback, following a one-year hiatus.

On Friday, September 4, the NBA found out Simmons’ next move. He won’t be getting his wish to join the Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons is going out west to join the Sacramento Kings.

The Details Of The Deal For Ben Simmons

“Just in: Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons has agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Max Wiepking, Sean Tribe and Ryan Arney tell me and Marc J. Spears. The one-time All-NBA star is back in the NBA for a 10th season after sitting out 2025-26,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

“Simmons traveled to visit the Kings in Sacramento on Monday, undergoing in-depth medical exams, an on-court workout and meetings with coach Doug Christie and other staffers, sources said. In late August, Simmons also worked out for general manager Scott Perry and met with Perry for an hour. By all accounts within the Kings as well as Team Australia officials where Simmons participated in a players-only minicamp last month, the 30-year-old has looked and felt strong health-wise,” Charania added.

Did Ben Simmons Make Sense For The Heat?

Since acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat had a clear need to acquire floor-spacing options–guys who posed a threat from deep.

Ben Simmons’ biggest criticism is his lack of shooting threat. Although Simmons established himself as a stellar playmaker and a top-tier perimeter defender during his prime with the Philadelphia 76ers, it didn’t make the most sense for the Heat to add him and take up the final standard roster spot.

Instead of joining a contender in Miami, Simmons will head to the Sacramento Kings, where he’s set to join a rebuilding squad while putting himself back on the map.