76ers Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in 2 Different Heat Role Players: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are showing interest in Miami Heat small forward Caleb Martin, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The 28-year-old Martin declined his $7.12 million player option with the Heat in order to test the market, which wasn’t what the Heat had hoped for. The Miami Herald reported on July 4 that Martin is looking to sign a deal worth $15 million annually, which may be more than both Miami and Philidelphia are willing to pay for his services.

“Miami hoped Martin would exercise his player option and work out a long-term extension to help Miami’s finances going into this upcoming season while taking care of Martin on the back end,” Scotto wrote on July 5, before adding this wrinkle:

“Over the past several days, the Philadelphia 76ers had discussions with Martin’s representation, league sources told HoopsHype. During those conversations, Philadelphia came away believing Martin was holding out for more money elsewhere on the market. Yet, the 76ers remain interested in signing him until Martin is off the market, league sources said. While trying to sign Martin, the 76ers have also expressed interest in his teammate, Haywood Highsmith.”

Philadelphia 76ers’ Interest in Heat Forward Caleb Martin Is Real

After falling to the New York Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Philadelphia has been busy so far this offseason, adding Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond in free agency. The Sixers don’t appear to be done, either.

Martin played in 64 games for the Heat last season, starting 23. He shot 43.1% from the field and 34.9% from distance, netting career highs in points (10.0) and assists (2.2) in 27.4 minutes per contest.

He gained national attention in 2023, in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Martin averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 48.9% from downtown in that series, helping propel the Heat to the Finals.

His clutch postseason play is likely part of the reason Martin feels he may be worth $15 million per season.

What About Heat Forward Heywood Highsmith?

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer also reported Philly’s interest in Highsmith, noting the Sixers have “been in discussions with Miami” about the power forward. With all this smoke, we could be seeing some fire soon.

In 66 games (26 starts) with Miami last season, Highsmith emerged as a solid role player, averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting a career-high 39.6% from 3-point range. Highsmith, 27, also made great strides at the free throw line last season, making a career best 63.9% of his shots from the charity stripe.

If he does head to Philly, it will be a homecoming of sorts for Highsmith, as he inked a two-way contract with Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season, his first in the NBA. He was released after playing just five games for the 76ers, heading to the G League for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Sixers continue to show interest in both Martin and Highsmith. As it stands, Philadelphia appears to be playing a waiting game, hoping no other team pays Martin the rumored $15 million he seeks. If no team meets Martin’s price, a return to Miami or a new stint in Philly look like the most obvious destinations.