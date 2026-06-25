After an eventful week for the Miami Heat, which included a blockbuster trade and the 2026 NBA Draft, the Heat are working on adding some intriguing rookies through the undrafted market.

On the morning of June 25, the Heat agreed to bring on the South Carolina prospect Meechie Johnson Jr., adding him to the Summer League squad, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Miami Heat Add Rookie With LeBron James Ties After NBA Draft

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, with close ties to LeBron James, Johnson started his college career at Ohio State.

As a freshman, he appeared in just 17 games during the 2020-2021 NCAA season. In the following year, Johnson started five out of 26 games.

After struggling to have a notable impact on the Buckeyes during his second season, Johnson transferred to South Carolina. During his first season in the SEC, Johnson averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

He spent one more season with South Carolina in 2023-2024, before transferring back to Ohio State. Before the move, Johnson posted averages of 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Johnson’s return to OSU would last just 10 games. The seasoned guard went back to South Carolina for his final season in 2025-2026.

In 32 games (all starts), Johnson shot 41.4% from the field and knocked down 32.6% of his threes. The senior guard averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds during his final season of action.

Miami Heat’s 2026 NBA Draft

Before draft night, the Heat included their top selection in the blockbuster draft that netted them Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami didn’t trade back into the first round, leaving them selection-less until night two. The original pick at No. 41 was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat moved up to No. 37 to select Ryan Conwell out of Louisville.