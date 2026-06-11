The Boston Celtics just might be toying with the Miami Heat when it comes to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes.

For weeks, it’s been feeling like Antetokounmpo will be moving down to South Florida to continue his legendary playing career. Now, the prominent NBA podcaster and insider Bill Simmons is making it clear that the Boston Celtics are staying involved with an unknown motive.

Miami Heat Get Alarming Update From Celtics Amid Giannis Pursuit

Bill Simmons seemed sure that the Celtics weren’t going to truly get involved in the Giannis business back in May. On June 11, The Ringer podcaster changed his tune.

“Giannis is pushing for Miami or Boston. Those are the two locations and really wants to end up in Boston because he would have the best chance to win a title,” Simmons said, according to MassLive.

“Boston is not ruling out the idea is my intel. In general, I’m prepared for anything with Boston now.”

Simmons once again admitted that he thought the Celtics “were out of this.” Now, he’s simply questioning why the Celtics are suddenly popping up again.

Is the interest real? That’s questionable. If it is, the Celtics certainly have the better path to winning now over the Miami Heat. Not only did the Celtics win the NBA Finals less than three seasons ago, but they just finished as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference before a disappointing playoff exit.

“I don’t know the reasons for it,” Simmons admitted. “Maybe they felt like Miami’s offer is an offer they could beat. Maybe they want to drive the price of Miami’s offer up and don’t really have interest in him.”

Should The Heat Panic?

Miami has been in this position before.

In the past, the Heat looked like the favorites to land a superstar on the block before ultimately losing out to a dark horse candidate.

While the rumors might cause paranoia, the Heat probably shouldn’t panic. If Antetokounmpo truly wants to end up in Miami, that’s where the Bucks will send him.

Miami would already be giving up a notable trade package without having the guarantee of a championship-ready roster. Responding to the Boston bluff by giving up more will just hurt the Heat in the long run.