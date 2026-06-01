After an All-Star season with the Miami Heat, Norman Powell should generate a competitive market in NBA free agency.

Although the Heat have a top priority, which doesn’t involve throwing a big deal at Powell this offseason, he is a player they will try to retain.

However, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicts that Powell will walk in free agency.

Miami Heat All-Star Predicted To Walk In NBA Free Agency

It’s rare for a 33-year-old to earn his first All-Star season this late into his career, but Powell has budded into a star-caliber player at the right time.

Even if Powell doesn’t reach another All-Star game, he’s been a proven win-now contributor for a long portion of his career. He can contribute as a key member of the starting five or be a massive presence off the bench.

Having 11 years of experience under his belt, Powell has shown more than enough to generate plenty of attention in free agency from contenders in July. It might be too much for the Heat to keep him on board.

“The Heat landed Powell for virtually nothing last offseason, and he outplayed his $20 million salary for long stretches,” Bleacher Report’s Hughes wrote. “Those facts aren’t enough to make him a surefire keeper.”

Norman Powell’s Miami Heat Run

After a four-season stretch with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat acquired Powell during the final season of his contract in 2025.

In 2025-2026, Powell appeared in 58 games. He started all but six of those matchups, seeing the court for 29.6 minutes per game.

The veteran guard shot 47.0% from the field, and hit on 38.0% of his threes to average 21.7 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Powell came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

At 32, Powell became an All-Star for the first time. In previous years, he was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate before becoming a full-time starter for the Clippers in 2024-2025. The Heat traded away Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson in a three-team deal in order to acquire Powell from the Clippers.

Norman Powell’s Contract Situation

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggests that a three-year deal, worth $65.0 million (third-year team option for year three), would be worth offering to Powell in 2026.

If the Heat don’t want to offer up three seasons to the 33-year-old, Powell could gain a contract somewhere around the $43.0 million range over two seasons. The Heat aren’t in a position to break the bank on their All-Star.

One of the cap space teams could outprice Miami, leaving the Heat looking elsewhere.

Miami Heat 2026-2027 NBA Season

The Heat weren’t viewed as contenders during the 2025-2026 NBA season, although you couldn’t tell them that.

With Erik Spoelstra coaching the team and Pat Riley running the front office, there won’t be a rebuilding mindset in Miami. They will be involved in markets for big names, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is on their radar.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is going to get all of the Heat’s attention until they get a final verdict on his next destination. Miami surely views themselves as contenders envisioning a team with Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo.

While they will have interest in having Powell in the equation, free agency could quickly get interesting for the veteran sharpshooter.