Analyst Pours Cold Water on Miami Heat’s Interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat‘s offseason is expected to be a busy one. Pat Riley will undoubtedly look to improve a roster that got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

The most prominent name being linked with the franchise is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have struggled to make inroads in the players over the last few years. As such, Giannis could look to test interest in his services around the league.

According to ESPN’s Dace McMenamin, who was speaking on the “Rich Eisen Show,” the Heat cannot be considered a genuine front-runner for the dominant forward.

Milwaukee will likely want a package built around young talent and draft picks. As such, some of the younger, rebuilding teams in the league will likely emerge as front-runners for Giannis’ services. Therefore, Riley would likely be better served putting his energy elsewhere.

Miami Heat Likely to Target Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is potentially a more logical target for the Heat. He is expected to be available this summer, as the Phoenix Suns look to re-tool around Devin Booker. According to Marc Stein, the Heat are consistently cited as a suitor for the future Hall of Famer.

“The Heat are frequently forecasted as a team, along with Minnesota, expected to show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant,” Stein wrote in his SteinLine Newsletter. “What sort of clues Riley drops clues about his team-building approach in the wake of a 37-45 campaign and painful first-round playoff sweep inflicted by Cleveland will be of prime interest.”

Durant is an ideal short-term solution for Miami. He would instantly improve the roster, and replace the star talent the franchise lost when Jimmy Butler left earlier this year. However, Durant’s age likely means the Heat will once again be looking to re-tool or rebuild in a few years time.

Pat Riley is Open to Adding an Aging Veteran

During a recent news conference, Riley appeared open to adding an aging star to Miami’s rotation.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

Durant is still a top-15 player in the NBA. Therefore, his presence would undoubtedly be welcomed on South Beach. Nevertheless, Riley must continue to re-tool the roster, even if Durant secured a move. Otherwise, Erik Spoelstra’s team will be exactly where they were to begin this season: talented enough to compete, but not enough to contend.