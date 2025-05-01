Analyst Suggests Heat Shift to Full Rebuild: ‘Taking the Oklahoma City Approach’

The Miami Heat are at a crossroads. Erik Spoelstra’s team is miles away from being at the level of a contender. However, the Heat have limited trade assets and their roster is incredibly disjointed.

Miami could look to trade for a star during the offseason. Yet, even the addition of another top-level talent may not be enough to reposition the Heat among the league’s elite. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who was speaking on an April 30 episode of ESPN’s NBA today, now might be the time for the Heat to enter a full-scale rebuild.

“It’s very hard threading the needle,” Marks said. “They’ve been a Play-In team the last couple of years. Would they ever consider taking a step back, potentially taking the Oklahoma City approach? Maybe you get a core player back and draft picks and going in that direction…They are going to be where they are a year from now, if there are no changes here. It may have to be taking a step back instead of going star-chasing.”

Miami is renowned for retooling its roster, rather than rebuilding. However, after multiple seasons of talent drain and some mismanagement of assets, the Heat may be better served by building from the ground up.

Heat Could Sell Fans on a Rebuild

The hardest part of rebuilding is accepting the unavoidable years of being among the worst teams in the league. The Heat have been highly competitive throughout Spoelstra’s tenure. Nevertheless, the fanbase could likely be sold on a change in direction.

If the plan is to build a new dynasty, centered on young and exciting talent, there’s reason for everyone to be excited. You only have to look toward the Oklahoma City Thunder as a shining example of what patience and humility can provide.

Closer to home, the Indiana Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals last season following a rebuild. And the Cleveland Cavaliers are now one of the best teams in the East. It’s clear there’s a blueprint on how to get back to the top.

Bam Adebayo is Expecting Changes

During his postgame news conference on Monday, April 28, Bam Adebayo admitted the Heat’s roster is going to look different next season.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Pat Riley may not be on board with a full-scale rebuild. However, it’s likely Miami’s best chance at navigating its current difficult period. As such, Adebayo’s prediction could be right on the money. Because if the Heat do start to tear things down, nobody on the current roster is safe.

The first part of a rebuild is amassing assets. Taking on bad salaries for draft picks and giving players a second chance at making it in the league are two sure-fire ways to begin setting the foundations for the future. Therefore, it’s fair to expect Miami’s roster to look significantly different later this year.

If Riley opts to stay on the current course, the Heat will continue to struggle for relevancy. And in truth, that’s the option that is most likely to frustrate the fan base.