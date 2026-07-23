Analyst Takes Shot at Heat Fans, Calls Fit with LeBron James ‘Terrible’

The Miami Heat are still waiting on LeBron James to make his free agency decision. No one seems to know exactly when he will make his decision. Other than Miami, he seems to be seriously considering Cleveland, Golden State, and Philadelphia.

James is still trying to figure out exactly where he wants to go. In a way, he has held the NBA hostage, as other teams are waiting to make moves based on where he goes. One prominent pundit wants to see James sign in Miami, though.

Bill Simmons wants the Heat to sign James because he thinks he would be a terrible fit.

Bill Simmons Wants Heat to Sign LeBron James

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons laid out his latest take about the situation. He took a shot at Heat fans, too.

“There’s two reasons I think it’d be fun if he went to Miami. One, I think it’s a terrible fit. Two, their annoying fans and even more annoying media will be going nuts that they think they’re going to win the title, and it’s going to be really fun to watch that crash and burn. If he goes there, great. It’s THE most annoying media. They know it. That’s the only way they get attention.”

Simmons threw an incredibly strong take out there. First off, he doesn’t believe that James will fit well in the frontcourt next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. James is one of the best scorers and passers in the history of the NBA, so it seems like he would be okay.

Defensively, those two players would be able to help James out with their shot blocking. He would have two guys who would be able to fix his mistakes. Simmons seems more concerned about the fans and the media in Miami, who he clearly doesn’t like.

Miami is in the Dark About LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision

Despite what Simmons has to say, the Heat really want to bring James in for next season. He is still a very effective player at his age. With Miami, he would be an effective third scoring option, which is what Miami needs the most. His ability to pass would also be much-needed.

If James doesn’t sign with Miami, the Heat will hope that he signs with Golden State. That would keep him out of the Eastern Conference and away from the team until the Finals. Miami is hoping to make the playoffs this year, regardless if James is on the roster.

Last season, Miami had the 12th-best offense in the league. That number should go up with Antetokounmpo on the roster, as he is one of the five best players in the league when he is healthy. He will be the focal point of the offense, even if James does sign in Miami.