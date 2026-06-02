Miami Heat Star Andrew Wiggins Gets Major Basketball News

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins was not listed in Canada Basketball’s summer athlete pool, a notable omission for one of the country’s most accomplished active NBA players.

Canada Basketball announced a 23-player Senior Men’s National Team pool on June 1 for this summer’s FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup 2027 Americas Qualifiers. The group includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Olynyk and others. Wiggins was not included.

That does not necessarily close the door on Wiggins’ international future. Canada Basketball noted that final rosters for Window 3 and Window 4 training camps will be announced later. But for now, the Heat wing is not part of the listed group as Canada prepares for a summer stretch with World Cup qualifying stakes.

Canada will host Puerto Rico on July 3 and Jamaica on July 6 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. Canada Basketball also announced a home game in Quebec City on August 31 as part of Window 4.

Andrew Wiggins’ Absence Gives Heat a Different Kind of Offseason Development

For the Heat, this is not injury news, trade news or a contract update. It is still a meaningful offseason development.

Wiggins is coming off his first full season in Miami after arriving in the Jimmy Butler trade. Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell and a protected 2025 first-round pick were part of the Heat’s return in the five-team deal that sent Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

That made Wiggins more than a throw-in. He became one of the central pieces of Miami’s post-Butler reset, a veteran wing with size, playoff experience and a championship background.

Now, unless Canada’s plans change, Wiggins appears positioned for a Heat-focused offseason rather than a summer spent in national-team competition.

That matters because Wiggins logged a major role for Miami down the stretch. He had 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Miami’s overtime Play-In loss to Charlotte on April 14. He also had 24 points on efficient shooting against Toronto one week earlier.

For a Heat team still sorting through its next version around Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and its veteran wings, Wiggins’ availability and offseason rhythm matter.

Canada’s Pool Shows How Much the Program Has Changed

Wiggins’ omission stands out because he has long been one of Canada’s most recognizable basketball names.

He was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, became an All-Star with the Warriors and played a critical role in Golden State’s 2022 championship run. In a different era of Canadian basketball, a healthy and available Wiggins would have been one of the automatic headliners.

That is no longer the case.

Canada’s current pool is deep enough to include Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Mathurin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Andrew Nembhard, Ryan Nembhard, Leonard Miller, Kyshawn George and other NBA-level players without Wiggins or Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Canada Basketball is also aiming higher than simply qualifying. Rowan Barrett, the program’s executive vice president and general manager for men’s high performance, said the expectation for this quad is “to get to the top of the podium,” while new head coach Gordie Herbert said his vision is gold at the World Cup and Olympics.

That context makes Wiggins’ absence more interesting. Canada is not short on talent, but it is also building toward a major international window without one of its biggest names currently in the listed pool.

What This Means for Wiggins and the Heat

The immediate Heat takeaway is simple: Wiggins is not currently listed for Canada’s summer pool, which could reduce his offseason international workload.

That is not automatically good or bad. Some NBA teams like players getting high-level summer reps, especially when the games are competitive and meaningful. Others prefer rest, training continuity and a controlled offseason plan.

For Wiggins, the timing is especially relevant because Miami needs more clarity on what his best role looks like in Erik Spoelstra’s system. He can defend multiple positions, run the floor, attack closeouts and provide secondary scoring, but the Heat still need to define how he fits in their half-court offense over a full season.

That process is easier if Wiggins spends the summer focused on Miami’s priorities.

It also leaves room for the story to change. Canada Basketball said final rosters will come later, and national-team availability can shift based on injuries, NBA schedules, personal decisions and program needs.

For now, though, Wiggins has received a major basketball update: Canada is moving into its next qualifying window without the Heat forward on its announced athlete pool. For Miami, that makes his summer less about international expectations and more about preparing for a pivotal season in South Florida.