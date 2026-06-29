Miami Heat Get Bad News on Anfernee Simons Pursuit in Free Agency

The Miami Heat are looking to fill the rest of their roster after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

However, the Heat have limited funds to use due to the potential restrictions of going into the second apron.

One of the players recently linked to the Heat was Anfernee Simons, who spent last season with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Miami Heat Hit With Bad Anfernee Simons News

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Anfernee Simons is a perfect fit for the new Miami Heat roster. Marks suggested the possibility of the Heat signing Simons to a minimum contract, which is around $3.3 million for a player heading into his ninth NBA season.

While it’s a steal for the Heat if Simons agreed to a minimum contract, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson delivered some bad news.

“For those asking about Anfernee Simons in the wake of Bobby Marks saying he would be perfect fit at the minimum for Heat, feedback I’ve received is that he will enter free agency looking for more than that, understandably,” Jackson tweeted.

Simons is coming off his first season not playing in a Portland Trail Blazers jersey. He was acquired by the Boston Celtics last summer as part of the Jrue Holiday trade. He spent 49 games in Boston, averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The Celtics traded him to the Chicago Bulls at the deadline, but he only appeared in six games due to a wrist injury. He was shut down for the rest of the season and ended up averaging 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulls.

Simons was born and raised in Florida, so he’s having a homecoming if he signs with Miami.

Other Options For Miami Heat

In addition to monetary constraints, the Miami Heat will have plenty of competition for Anfernee Simons’ services.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Golden State Warriors are looking to target Simons and Collin Sexton. Simons has also previously expressed a potential return to the Boston Celtics in free agency.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson explained that players usually “fall through the cracks” in free agency. He cited examples like Tim Hardaway Jr. with the Denver Nuggets last season and Kelly Oubre Jr. with the Philadelphia 76ers a few years ago.

If Simons won’t be available, the Heat have other options in free agency like Hardaway, Sexton, Khris Middleton, Landry Shamet, Mike Conley and Quentin Grimes.

The Heat also have a decision to make regarding Norman Powell, who is due for a new contract in free agency. Andrew Wiggins is also eligible for an extension, and if he decides to take a pay cut, it would help the franchise have a bigger chance at bringing back Powell.