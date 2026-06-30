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Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post Amid Miami Heat Trade

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks before start of game against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 25, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Milwaukee Bucks had traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

The two-time MVP had spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Bucks.

Charania wrote (on June 25): “BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks off the court after working out before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum on February 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Monday, Antetokounmpo’s wife (Mariah) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Being their mama is who I’m meant to be 💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “🤎🙏🏽”

@hanah.prince: “THE BEST MOM! I remember when i first met you i was in awe of how hands on you were and always always present for these little minions lol idk how you juggle it all”

@lisscarta: “You and your family will be so missed her in Milwaukee 🫶🏼 thank you for all your support to our city!”

@drkelbel: “The best mom, best family ❤️ thanks for all you’ve done & given to others/the community”

GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on March 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@bkrobinson_: “Such an incredible Mom! Were gonna miss you in Milwaukee! Best of luck to you and all the littles in Miami 🫶🏽”

@djuliana_williams: “Giannis and his family are too beautiful ❤️🔥”

@slpmarshall: “We will really miss you in Wisconsin. I hope you can be happy in Florida, and know that what your family meant here was about so much more than Basketball.”

Looking At Antetokounmpo And The Heat

GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks prepares to dunk during a 105-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Antetokounmpo finished last season with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 36 games.

The 2021 NBA Champion still remains one of the best seven players in the league.

As for the Heat, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

The franchise last made the NBA Finals during the 2023 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post Amid Miami Heat Trade

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