Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post Amid Miami Heat Trade

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Milwaukee Bucks had traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

The two-time MVP had spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Bucks.

Charania wrote (on June 25): “BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

On Monday, Antetokounmpo’s wife (Mariah) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Being their mama is who I’m meant to be 💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “🤎🙏🏽”

@hanah.prince: “THE BEST MOM! I remember when i first met you i was in awe of how hands on you were and always always present for these little minions lol idk how you juggle it all”

@lisscarta: “You and your family will be so missed her in Milwaukee 🫶🏼 thank you for all your support to our city!”

@drkelbel: “The best mom, best family ❤️ thanks for all you’ve done & given to others/the community”

@bkrobinson_: “Such an incredible Mom! Were gonna miss you in Milwaukee! Best of luck to you and all the littles in Miami 🫶🏽”

@djuliana_williams: “Giannis and his family are too beautiful ❤️🔥”

@slpmarshall: “We will really miss you in Wisconsin. I hope you can be happy in Florida, and know that what your family meant here was about so much more than Basketball.”

Looking At Antetokounmpo And The Heat

Antetokounmpo finished last season with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 62.4% from the field in 36 games.

The 2021 NBA Champion still remains one of the best seven players in the league.

As for the Heat, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament.

The franchise last made the NBA Finals during the 2023 season.