The Miami Heat have additional tricks up their sleeve if they end up striking out on the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, none of their Plan B scenarios are guarantees.

As free agency and the draft inch closer, the Heat landed some bad news on one of their secondary targets, Kawhi Leonard.

Miami Heat Get Bad News On $149 Million Plan B Trade Target

While examining the Golden State Warriors‘ offseason plans, ESPN’s Anthony Slater found out a key tidbit about Leonard, which is relevant for the Heat.

“League sources said [Steve] Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward,” Slater wrote, regarding the Clippers’ mindset this offseason.

The Clippers were willing to cut ties with key players in the past. They traded away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a future MVP. They allowed the multi-time All-Star Paul George to walk, and shipped out the former MVP James Harden back in February.

When it comes to Leonard, teams have expressed interest. The Clippers are seemingly still sold on the idea that the forward has the ability to help deliver a championship to the Clippers’ organization.

Where Else Can The Heat Look?

The Heat want Giannis more than anybody. That’s the league’s worst-kept secret.

But the Boston Celtics seem to be posing a threat, and we’ve seen this movie before with Pat Riley. The Heat have been frontrunners, only to lose out in the end.

If Antetokounmpo falls through, and the Clippers avoid taking calls for Leonard seriously, then that should have Miami pivoting to Kyrie Irving or Ja Morant.

The former is in a similar position to Leonard. Currently, the Dallas Mavericks are intrigued by the idea of seeing Irving share the court with the former No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. Unless Irving demands a trade, the Mavs are going to hold.

Morant could be acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies, but some hesitation from Miami’s side would be understandable.

There is past baggage, Morant has dealt with injury setbacks more often than not lately, and he’s coming off a down season.

In 2025-2026, Morant appeared in just 20 games. He averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.