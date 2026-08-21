Bam Adebayo Adds To Rumors Of Heat Signing DeMar DeRozan

The past week of NBA moves now sees DeMar DeRozan as one of the biggest names left on the market. DeRozan accepted a buy out with the Sacramento Kings to enter free agency and hopefully find an ideal situation. Past free agent stints have seen DeRozan wanting to prioritize a situation with a bigger role, but current rumors indicate that he’s finally looking to contend for a title with his next pick.

The Miami Heat have been the team most discussed as an option for DeRozan. Heat center Bam Adebayo commenting the following message on DeRozan’s latest Instagram post is adding more to the rumors:

“Those Heat shorts, @Demar_Derozan?”

One simple comment is enough to add fuel to the fire of the NBA rumor mill this offseason. Miami made a huge move trading a handful of players for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The roster depth took a hit and needs to see at least one more noteworthy talent added before next season.

DeRozan could start over forward Andrew Wiggins or guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to avoid moving to a bench role. However, it could make more sense for DeRozan to become an elite bench scorer and contribute to winning that way. The Heat must sign DeRozan first to have this discussion since other teams are also interested in the future Hall of Famer.

Why Miami Heat Could Miss DeMar DeRozan

The latest reports have provided some pessimism over the Heat landing DeRozan when he does eventually make a decision. Miami reportedly views Klay Thompson as the top target due to his three-point shooting, but that requires a buy out from the Dallas Mavericks to hit free agency.

The Denver Nuggets have also emerged as a big candidate to land DeRozan after they recently lost Peyton Watson via a sign and trade. DeRozan would get the chance to join a contender and play a lot of minutes since they lack depth.

Recruitment from Nikola Jokic as arguably the best player in the world could tip the scales. A combination of the growing Denver rumors and Miami looking at other options could see DeRozan going elsewhere. Adebayo’s comment will only matter if the Heat management can sign him.

Miami Heat Could Have A Failed Season

The inability to land DeRozan, Thompson, or any other noteworthy talent on the market before the season could hurt them. Giannis has Bam, Wiggins, Hardaway, and Davion Mitchell as the main supporting staff right now to create some concern.

Teams like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will have title contending hopes from night one. Miami is risking falling behind in the pecking order of the Eastern Conference early and not being able to catch up in the playoff seeding race.

The team lacks another scorer since Bobby Portis is the only trusted reserve right now. Even with his history of success off the bench, Portis is getting older. The Heat should be fully going after DeRozan to ensure they have enough scoring. Otherwise, they could be risking a huge disappointment in Antetokounmpo’s first season.