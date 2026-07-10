Report: Former Heat Teammates Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Get Into Physical Altercation

The Miami Heat made the blockbuster trade to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this offseason. Tyler Herro was part of the trade package that was sent to the Bucks.

According to a new report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Herro and Bam Adebayo recently got into an altercation in Las Vegas on Friday that led to Adebayo striking Herro.

“Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday in which Adebayo struck Herro, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported on X.

Charania also included more information about where and why the fight happened.

“The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended.”

Bad Blood Between the Former Miami Heat Star Duo

Following the trade that sent Herro to the Bucks, he made a post on social media throwing subtle shade at Adebayo.

Herro posted an image that showed the lowest field goal percentage on mid-range shot attempts. Adebayo was included on the list.

Whether or not that post was a contributing factor into the altercation on Friday remains to be seen.

NBA World Reacts to Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Fight

It didn’t take long for NBA fans to share their opinions about the physical altercation between the former teammates.

“Well LeBron definitely isn’t going to Miami. Cleveland or Philly it is,” one comment read.

Another chimed in, “Bam been hanging wit Draymond too much.”

“There’s no way that video doesn’t exist of this in 2026,” a third comment said.

A fourth commenter wrote, “That’s Heat Culture baby, if you can’t handle the heat stay out the kitchen.”

The Bucks, Heat Matchups Are Sure to Be Electric

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, the matchups between the two teams were already expected to be must-watch basketball. Antetokounmpo playing against his old team was already high level entertainment.

Now that Herro and Adebayo have escalated to physically fighting, the games are going to be even more drama-filled.

Herro is coming off of a seven-year stint with Miami. He posted career averages of 19.5 points, five rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game across his 394 games played, while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range.

Adebayo, on the other hand, has played nine years for the Heat. He holds career averages of 16.2 points, nine rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 640 games played.

It will be interesting to see what the fallout of this story ends up being. At the very least, there will be no love between the two players moving forward.