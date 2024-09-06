$158 Million Former No. 2 Pick Floated as Heat Trade Target

“If Riley and the rest of the front office can talk Ingram into signing a more reasonable new contract, he could age into a secondary playmaker role alongside Adebayo, Jaquez, Herro, or whoever else might pop from the younger core.”

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Ingram with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He will enter the final year of a five-year, $158 million contract.

Bailey explained why a trade between the Heat and Pelicans wouldn’t work.

He added what Miami would have to cobble together to pull off an Ingram trade.

“The biggest roadblock here has little to do with how Ingram would fit into Miami’s existing framework, though. New Orleans doesn’t really need to replace Ingram with a guard. The Pelicans have those. What they don’t have is a center, and the Heat obviously aren’t trading Adebayo for him.”

“Miami’s best salary-filling contracts belong to Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Herro, and it’d have to combine multiple deals to get to Ingram’s incoming salary.

“Finding a workable trade, at least right now, is tricky.”

That would be an issue. However, if Miami has decided that their days with Butler are over, there is a scenario where they could trade Butler in a deal where they get Ingram. It wouldn’t have to be between only Miami and New Orleans. They could work out a blockbuster trade that could send them Ingram.

Brandon Ingram Missed Pelicans Minicamp

Ingram’s name has been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason. However, he still remains in New Orleans. There might be some unrest, though. The Athletic’s Will Guillory reported that Ingram missed a minicamp involving most of the Pelicans roster.

“Ingram did not attend a week-long voluntary minicamp held by Pelicans players in California, which featured every player on the roster except Ingram and recent signee Daniel Theis,” Guillory wrote in a September 5 story. “The Pelicans believed Ingram would be there, but he never showed, according to team sources.”

The details get worse, as Ingram has typically organized these events but did not attend this one.

“This is an event Ingram has organized for his teammates several times in the past, so his absence stood out. The Pelicans hoped this minicamp would be the first time Williamson, Ingram, CJ McCollum, and newly acquired point guard Dejounte Murray could all get on the court.”

This could signal Ingram’s days with the Pelicans are almost over. However, that won’t be confirmed until they trade him, and there’s no telling if Miami will be his next time.