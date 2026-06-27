Cap Expert Describes Trouble Heat Will Have Retaining a Key Free Agent

The Miami Heat made the biggest move of the summer by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. That was a trade that everyone was waiting to have happen. Bringing him in has helped the team become a potential favorite in the East.

However, Miami now has to figure out the proper roster to build around him. With everything they traded in order to get Antetokounmpo, they are going to have some trouble finding really good players to play with him. Norman Powell is one of the players they want to keep.

Powell is a free agent this summer. One cap expert shares why the team will have some trouble retaining Powell heading into next year.

Bobby Marks Describes the Trouble Heat Will Have Keeping Norman Powell

ESPN insider Bobby Marks explained why the Heat are going to have an issue keeping Powell in free agency, based on how much he will command.

“The four-players-for-one swap not only opens roster spots but also heightens the importance of retaining free agent Norman Powell. But now, Miami keeping Powell comes with financial restrictions. Because the Heat used more than 100% of the traded player exception in the Antetokounmpo deal, they are hard-capped at the first apron. Miami is a projected $18 million below, with up to five roster spots to fill,” Marks wrote.

Powell was one of the most consistent players that Miami had last season. Offensively, he helps spread the floor and create his own shot. That is something the Heat have in short supply after the trade. Of course, that skill set makes Powell very valuable on the open market.

It seems highly unlikely that the Heat will be able to keep Powell on the team next season. It would be surprising if they could bring him back. The only way they would be able to do so is if Andrew Wiggins opts out of his deal and comes back at a reduced salary.

Miami Will Have to Change its Style of Play Next Year

With Antetokounmpo now the center of their team, the Heat will have to change the way they play. Since he is a non-shooter, getting players around him who can execute that part of the game is key. Miami played faster this past season, and that should continue with Antetokounmpo.

The defensive part of the team should be much better with Antetokounmpo pairing with Bam Adebayo on the front line. This past season, the Heat were 14th in the NBA on defense. They should vault into the top five next season on that side of the court.

Offensively, Antetokounmpo is a freight train when he has the ball in the open court. He’s almost impossible to stop when he gets a full head of steam. Expect the Heat to be much better in transition next season, regardless of who else they are able to get to fill out the roster.