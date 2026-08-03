Former Heat Great Chris Bosh Details Scary Health Incident

When the Miami Heat had their Big Three together, they won two titles. Chris Bosh was the player who had to sacrifice the most. He went from being the top option in Toronto to being the third option while playing next to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Bosh ended up being the last one in Miami. James went back to Cleveland, and Wade left for Chicago. However, Bosh had some blood clot issues that forced him to retire early. Bosh last played in 2015-16, and he only played 53 games in that final year.

Bosh recently revealed that his health troubles are not behind him yet. In fact, he revealed that he almost died at the beginning of the year.

Former Heat Forward Chris Bosh Revealed he Almost Died

While speaking to HoopsHype, Bosh revealed that he had to be revived in January after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

“Yeah, I had an episode back in January. I almost dropped dead pretty much and came back to life. I’m not joking. I had another pulmonary embolism. It was in January. I was in the hospital for a week. But take your medicine. So I’m taking my medicine every day, taking care of myself every day, and watching it. No symptoms came, either. You’ve got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not, so it’s just making sure I’m on top of my regimen.”

Before he retired, Bosh was fighting with Miami to continue to play. However, their doctors wouldn’t clear him because of these issues. It’s clear that they made the right decision for his own health, as he still hasn’t gotten past these very serious health problems.

Had Bosh not had the blot clot issues, he likely could have played for another five years. Instead, his career was cut short. Now, he is just trying to stay up with the medicine that he needs to take in order to keep the clots from returning.

Miami has Properly Honored Chris Bosh

While some fans haven’t given Bosh the credit he deserves, the organization has done a good job of honoring him. He has his number retired by the Heat, which is something he deserves. While he played with Miami, he made the All-Star team 11 times in his career, including every year with Miami.

Bosh never got the opportunity to be the number one option for the Heat because of these health issues. He was paid to be the top option when he signed a contract extension, but he was robbed of that chance. After he had to retire, Miami had to pivot into the Jimmy Butler era.

It seems that Bosh understands that he needs to stay on top of his medicine to prevent any more health scares. Bosh will likely have to take that medicine for the rest of his life.