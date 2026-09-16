Heat Could Have a Reunion With a Guard Still Looking for a Team

The Miami Heat are still looking for ways to improve the roster heading into training camp. After making a massive trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a lot of the depth has been sapped from the team. Because of that, getting talent around him hasn’t been easy.

Miami was able to add Klay Thompson to help get some shooting around Antetokounmpo, since he is not a floor spacer. Bleacher Report believes that Miami would be a good fit for a former Heat guard who was a big part of their 2023 Finals run, Gabe Vincent.

Heat Seen as a Good Fit for Gabe Vincent

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes Miami should look to sign Vincent. Vincent is still a free agent after spending the last few seasons with the Lakers and Hawks. Hughes believes that the fact that Miami is still light on guards is a good reason to bring Vincent back.

“Miami has a 15th roster spot available but is right up against the first apron hard cap. Squeezing a veteran minimum salary into that space may be possible, and Vincent seems like the most logical choice if the Heat intend to fill out a full roster,” Hughes wrote.

Vincent played with the Heat for the first four seasons of his career. However, injuries have sapped most of his effectiveness. Last season, he played just 53 games between his time with the Lakers and the Hawks. His first season with Los Angeles saw him suit up for just 11 games.

Signing Vincent to the veteran’s minimum would be a low-risk signing. He likely wouldn’t take a non-guaranteed deal, so that might be his best option. The Heat are still interested in adding a guard before training camp starts, and Vincent knows both Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra well.

Heat Are Still in Search of Depth After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

With Miami close to being hard-capped, adding depth has not been easy. The Heat have been desperate to add a superstar for the last few seasons, and have been unable to do so. Pat Riley finally decided to go all in for one and did whatever it took to get Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo will change the way the team is played, which is why Vincent makes sense. When he is healthy, he is able to provide some much-needed spacing. He’s also a solid perimeter defender, which Miami is light on off the bench. It’s harder to find a much better cheap option.

Last season, Miami was 14th in the league in defense. Antetokounmpo should make that a lot better with his ability to defend both the perimeter and the paint. Signing Vincent would further help that identity if that’s what the Heat want to be known for.

If the Heat fail to get John Konchar, Vincent could be an excellent fallback option.