The NBA trade market is becoming Giannis Antetokounmpo or bust for the Miami Heat. As the NBA Draft inches closer, the Plan Bs are starting to fade.

Trae Young is the latest Miami target to come off the hypothetical radar for the Heat. Although Young is declining his $48.9 million player option with the Washington Wizards, he isn’t expected to leave DC already.

On June 18, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Wizards plan to retain Trae Young on a three-year deal. The amount? “Very large contract,” according to Windhorst.

Miami Heat Get Critical News On $215 Million Trade Target

Last week, it was reported that the Heat were keeping an eye on Young’s situation.

The chances of Young landing with Miami were slim, and they pretty much evaporated entirely when it became clear that the Heat weren’t going to be able to trade for Young’s $48.9 million salary for the 2026-2027 season.

While Young could always change course, it’s clear that he intends to stick with the Wizards, who traded for him from the Atlanta Hawks during the 2025-2026 season.

The eight-year veteran has averaged 25.1 points and 9.8 assists throughout his career.

The Plan Bs Are Fading For The Heat

Some other common names are out of the question for Miami.

Kawhi Leonard’s future was updated on June 17, as it was reported that the Los Angeles Clippers’ ownership doesn’t want to see him go. Although Leonard’s contract is expiring soon, and he’s getting up in age, it sounds like Steve Ballmer would overrule any thought to move the superstar forward.

While the Heat haven’t poked around at Kyrie Irving just yet, the star guard is another player to keep an eye on. However, for the time being, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to keep Irving on board so they can see how he operates with Cooper Flagg.

Due to torn ACL recovery, Irving missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season.