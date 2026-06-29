Miami Heat Cut Ties With 2-Year NBA Vet Before NBA Free Agency

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: President Pat Riley of the Miami Heat addresses the media during the introductory press conference for Jimmy Butler at American Airlines Arena on September 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Shortly after the Miami Heat locked in Andrew Wiggins with a multi-year extension, it was revealed that the team will cut ties with one of its developmental prospects in Keshad Johnson.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 20: Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
During his college run, the Oakland, California-born forward started at San Diego State. In 2023, Johnson transferred to Arizona.
In his final NCAA run, Johnson appeared in 36 games. He produced 11.5 points per game, while coming down with 5.9 rebounds per game.
Although Johnson was in the 2024 NBA Draft player pool, he went undrafted. The Heat scooped him up with a two-way contract on July 1, 2024.
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat drives into Jusuf Nurkic #30 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Center on January 24, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Johnson eventually earned a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Heat. He made $724,883 during the 2024-2025 season. In 2025-2026, Johnson played on a $1.95 million team option.
In his second season with the Heat, Johnson came off the bench for 8.8 minutes per game. He produced 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds, while shooting 49.0% from the field.
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat looks on during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Johnson was famously known for his NBA Slam Dunk Contest win in 2026.
Since the Heat passed up on extending Johnson a qualifying offer, they will not have the power to match any offer sheet the veteran forward signs in free agency. Barring any changes in free agency, it appears that the Heat are going to allow Johnson to walk to another team to continue with his development at the pro level.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Shortly after the Miami Heat locked in Andrew Wiggins with a multi-year extension, it was revealed that the team will cut ties with one of its developmental prospects in Keshad Johnson. According to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, the Heat will not extend a qualifying offer to Johnson. Therefore, Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent […]