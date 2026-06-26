Miami Heat Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old Guard

As July inches closer, the Miami Heat are reaching another critical time in the offseason.

On Friday, June 26, the Heat made a roster decision on their 25-year-old guard, Jahmir Young.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Heat plan to decline the $2.41 million team option on his contract.

Young is set to become a free agent in 2026, as the Heat look for more young and developing talent to pair with the head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Jahmir Young’s NBA Run

Young entered the NBA after different stints at Charlotte and Maryland for college.

After spending time at Maryland, where he played two seasons, Young went undrafted in 2024. He started his career in the NBA G League with the Denver Nuggets‘ affiliate.

On February 19, 2025, Young garnered attention from the Chicago Bulls. He signed a two-way contract with the team. After the 2025-2026 NBA season concluded, Young was waived by Chicago.

Young left Chicago after appearing in six games. He averaged just 5.0 minutes of action when he played for the Bulls.

Last summer, the Heat picked up Young on an Exhibit 10 contract. Before the regular season started, Young earned a two-way contract, which was eventually converted into a standard deal.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Young came off the bench for 14 games for the Heat. Seeing the court for 4.1 minutes per game, Young shot 40.0% from the field, averaging 1.8 points per game.

Although Young’s NBA runs have been limited, he showed a lot of promise in the G League. In 25 games with Miami’s affiliate, the veteran guard produced averages of 26.0 points, 8.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. He shot 47.1% from the field and 37.4% from three.