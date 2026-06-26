Miami Heat Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old Guard

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 21: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during half time between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
As July inches closer, the Miami Heat are reaching another critical time in the offseason.
On Friday, June 26, the Heat made a roster decision on their 25-year-old guard, Jahmir Young.
Young is set to become a free agent in 2026, as the Heat look for more young and developing talent to pair with the head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Jahmir Young’s NBA Run
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Jahmir Young of the Miami Heat drives to the net against Jericho Sims #00 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Young entered the NBA after different stints at Charlotte and Maryland for college.
After spending time at Maryland, where he played two seasons, Young went undrafted in 2024. He started his career in the NBA G League with the Denver Nuggets‘ affiliate.
On February 19, 2025, Young garnered attention from the Chicago Bulls. He signed a two-way contract with the team. After the 2025-2026 NBA season concluded, Young was waived by Chicago.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Jahmir Young of the Miami Heat drives to the net against Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Young left Chicago after appearing in six games. He averaged just 5.0 minutes of action when he played for the Bulls.
Last summer, the Heat picked up Young on an Exhibit 10 contract. Before the regular season started, Young earned a two-way contract, which was eventually converted into a standard deal.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Jahmir Young #17 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against Jamir Watkins #5 of the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Young came off the bench for 14 games for the Heat. Seeing the court for 4.1 minutes per game, Young shot 40.0% from the field, averaging 1.8 points per game.
Although Young’s NBA runs have been limited, he showed a lot of promise in the G League. In 25 games with Miami’s affiliate, the veteran guard produced averages of 26.0 points, 8.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. He shot 47.1% from the field and 37.4% from three.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As July inches closer, the Miami Heat are reaching another critical time in the offseason. On Friday, June 26, the Heat made a roster decision on their 25-year-old guard, Jahmir Young. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Heat plan to decline the $2.41 million team option on his contract. Young is set to become […]
Miami Heat Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old Guard