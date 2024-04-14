Miami Heat Blockbuster Trade Proposal Adds Familiar $207 Million Star

When last we heard tell of a potential Damian Lillard trade to the Miami Heat, the backstory had become so waterlogged with bad feeling between Lillard’s then-team, the Blazers, and the obstinate Heat front office—which made minimal effort to put together a star-sized package for Lillard—that it appeared impossible for folks in Portland and Miami to even exchange pleasantries, let alone a star player.

Indeed, they did neither. Heat boss Pat Riley insisted the team never made a rumored offer on Lillard—one based on Tyler Herro—and the Blazers dealt him away to Milwaukee. The Heat did not get Lillard, but they did not get the $207 million remaining on his contract, either.

Though there have been some ups to go with the downs, Lillard’s time in Milwaukee has been objectively disappointing. He has averaged 24.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds, and earned an All-Star spot, but he has shot just 42.7% from the field and the Bucks have dropped from 58 wins to 49, heading into the season finale.

Taking notice of this, Heat analyst Wes Goldberg, the host of the team’s “Locked on Heat” podcast, has a notion: Maybe it is time to get the Heat-Lillard rumor mill restarted.

Damian Lillard Not on Trade Market — Yet

To be clear, there have not been rumblings of the Bucks looking to move off of Lillard, despite the fact that he has clearly been a poor fit with the team. The Bucks fired coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 start and have gone just 17-18 since replacing him with Doc Rivers.

Lillard is known for his defensive shortcomings, and he’s taken much of the blame for the Bucks falling to 19th in the NBA in defense this year, allowing 115.0 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks were No. 4 at 110.9 last year.

The Bucks will enter the playoffs with Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with a troubling calf injury. There’s no telling how much he will play, and when. That could leave Milwaukee vulnerable to another first-round playoff exit, which is how last year ended.

If that happens, Goldberg wrote at All U Can Heat, “Perhaps the Bucks could be persuaded into trading Lillard to build a slightly younger, more complete roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo (who will be 30 next season) to help extend his championship window.

“If the Bucks were to field offers for Lillard, it’s doubtful they would get the same return the Trail Blazers got a year ago. Lillard is still an All-Star, high-octane scorer and feared floor spacer, but at 33 he’s showing some decline.”

Miami Heat Would Have to Trade Tyler Herro

Of course, to make a trade for Lillard, the Heat would be right back where they were last summer, when all conversation focused on a potential swap of Lillard for Herro, draft picks and other young pieces—mostly Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. A year later, the price will have come down.

But Herro would figure to still be a critical part of the puzzle. The Heat could build a package around him and Terry Rozier, and include either picks or, perhaps, Jovic or Jaquez but certainly not both. Jaquez has been one of the most impressive rookies in his class this season, and Jovic has begun to come on as a starter for the Heat.

The problem for the Heat is that, while Lillard has lost value, so has Herro. After a strong start to the season, Herro again has proven unreliable, appearing in only 41 games this year. He has missed significant time with injuries in every season of his career, and has played in 283 games—meaning he has been out for 27% of the games his team has played.

That does not count last year’s playoffs, in which Herro was hurt in the opener and did not come back. The Miami Heat could yet make a move for Lillard, but they’d need to offer more than the oft-injured Herro.