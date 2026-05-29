Miami Heat Delivered Great News on Giannis Antetokounmpo Front

It’s quite evident that the Miami Heat are going to be right back near the front of the line in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes this offseason.

Fortunately, the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to embrace those discussions with the Heat once again.

While Miami’s big swing at the 2026 trade deadline was a miss, they haven’t struck out. On Friday, May 29, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne delivered great news to the Heat on the Giannis front.

The Promising Giannis Antetokounmpo Update For The Heat

“The Miami Heat were very motivated at the deadline,” Shelburne said on Friday. “I think Milwaukee liked their offer at the time. They just weren’t ready to trade Giannis. I’m sure they’ll get back involved.”

The rumored offer was headlined by the star guard, Tyler Herro. Several notable names and valuable draft assets would be involved, as the former MVP still holds high value in the NBA.

As long as the Bucks don’t receive another offer that blows them away, the Heat could be in good standing when the Bucks are finally ready to talk shop again.

Do The Heat Have A Plan B?

The future could get complicated for the Heat if their trade plans fall through. Having several players rumored to be in a package for a blockbuster deal can often lead to strained relationships between players and organizations.

Several star-caliber players could become available as the draft and free agency play out, but Antetokounmpo will certainly cost the highest amount.

Right now, the Heat seem to be in a Giannis-or-bust mode. Donovan Mitchell won’t be another name they can pursue, as the Cleveland Cavaliers seem set on keeping him. Suggestions have stated cases for Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving recently, but there aren’t any real links on that front so far this offseason.

The Heat should be in the running for Antetokounmpo when the Bucks start taking calls. Where do they go from there? Only time will tell.