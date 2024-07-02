Heat & 6-Time Star Have Mutual Interest in Each Other: Report

The Miami Heat want to add a six-time All-Star in their quest for another championship: DeMar DeRozan. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that and that the feeling is mutual on DeRozan’s end.

“The Heat has expressed interest in Bulls free agent guard DeMar DeRozan, and DeRozan also has interest in Miami, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. The Heat is among several teams in play for the six-time All Star,” Jackson wrote in a July 2 story.

Since entering the NBA in 2009, DeRozan has made six All-Star teams with the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls. His resume speaks for itself, but Jackson detailed the problems that lay ahead for the Heat if their interest in him is serious.

“But there are still significant challenges that could ultimately prevent a Heat/DeRozan marriage. The biggest: At the moment, the only way that Miami could add him would be if he accepts the Heat’s $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception or, even less likely, a minimum contract. Those are the Heat’s only non-trade avenues to add players.”

DeRozan is not making an All-Defense team and has never been a floor-spacer. However, offensively, he is the jack-of-all-trades, averaging 24 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.

DeMar DeRozan Might Take One-Year Deal

A lot of the available money during free agency has dried up after the first two days. Because not much money is available, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes DeRozan is short on options.

“I think there’s interest in DeMar DeRozan, but the kind of contract that he might want just is not going to be available,” Wojnarowski said. “It’s not left out there in the marketplace. The Bulls are more than willing to work on a sign-and-trade agreement to get him the years and money that he might want, but with the new salary cap rules, those are much more difficult for teams to do.:

Because of that, he believes DeRozan’s best choice is to settle for a one-year contract.

“I think in DeMar DeRrozan’s case, and it may not be as appealing to him, but it may look like a one-year deal somewhere. Let the market reset next year because if you do a sign-and-trade, it’s got to be at least three years. And now you’re locked into a three-year deal at a number you may not like.”

At 34 years old, that could prove to be risky for DeRozan to take. At the same time, taking a one-year deal on a team hoping to win a title like the Heat could help his chances of getting one last payday.

Why DeMar DeRozan Won’t Return to Chicago

There were rumblings that DeRozan planned to return to the Bulls. However, The Chicago Times’ Joe Cowley reported why he changed his mind.

“A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso–Josh Giddey trade was the final straw in DeRozan’s mind for any sort of return, as the 34-year-old will now use his free agency to shop elsewhere,” Cowley wrote. “The hammer was dropped with Caruso being shipped out for Giddey, letting DeRozan know he was not in the Bulls’ plans moving forward and really no longer wanted to be.”

DeRozan may fit better on a team trying to win instead of building their future. The Heat fit that bill.