Heat ‘Forecasted’ as Top Suitor for $194 Million Star in Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Miami Heat are one of the two teams heavily linked to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a potential blockbuster trade this summer, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Friday.

“The Heat are frequently forecasted as a team, along with Minnesota, expected to show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

The Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves were among the group of teams with whom Durant had mutual interest back at the trade deadline, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in April. That group also included the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant has one season left on his four-year, $194 million contract. He is due for $54.7 million next season and is extension-eligible this summer.

Pat Riley Vows Sweeping Change in Miami

After the Heat’s embarrassing sweep in the first round, team president Pat Riley made it clear they will not be running it back next season.

“I think we do have to make changes,” Riley told reporters during his end-of-season press conference. “There’s no doubt there has to be some change.”

His comments about “aging, great player” raised eyebrows, perhaps hinting at a potential Durant trade.

“I think if you take a look at the Warriors, with Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry] and Jimmy [Butler], you got three 35, 36, 37 guys,” Riley told reporters. “It’s a perfect time for them.”

Butler forced his way out of Miami at the February trade deadline after Riley refused to give him the max extension, which the Golden State Warriors readily gave upon his arrival. Now, Riley seems more open to acquiring a player in Butler’s age range.

“I think an aging great, great player who may not be able to carry a team, together they can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley continued. “Steph’s injury might hurt them [the Warriors] a little bit, but I saw something very unique with that team. For us, yes, if that player is the right name and the contract is the right length, I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron.”

Heat, Suns Talked Jimmy Butler-Kevin Durant Swap

The Heat and the Phoenix Suns engaged in trade talks involving Durant and Jimmy Butler, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported in February. But the Golden State Warriors also eyed a Durant reunion that complicated the conversations.

For weeks, the Suns and Warriors and Miami Heat had been playing a high-stakes poker game over Durant and disgruntled Heat star Jimmy Butler. Those talks were well-known as were Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s public and private statements over the past year that he wanted Durant to retire as a Sun. But with the Suns free-falling in the Western Conference picture, the Warriors saw an opportunity to play two hands at once.

Ultimately, the Heat sent Butler to the Warriors after Durant nixed a reunion with the Warriors.

Durant chose to stay and finish the season in Phoenix. It ended in disappointment as the Suns did not make it to the playoffs, not even the Play-in Tournament.

The epic failure of their Big 3 experiment of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal led to coach Mike Budenholzer’s firing and Brian Gregory replacing James Jones as the Suns’ general manager.

Leaked Suns’ Intel Hints at Major Roster Overhaul

The Suns’ disappointing finish pushed them to reconsider their roster-building philosophy.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that they are moving on from the Big 3 model, which did not result in any playoff success over the last two seasons.

“One thing that I was told is that the Suns want to transition,” Haynes said on “Haynes’ Briefs” on April 18. “They want to move away from the model that they’ve been going after for the previous two years of accumulating star talent, star players and then trying to see if it can mesh on the court. They want to move away from that and they are going to move away from that.

“So, the purpose right now and the goal moving into next season is to accumulate defensive-minded tough players. They want to play a defensive-minded, grind-it-out type of game. They want to have a product on a court that fans can appreciate.”

With Booker untouchable and Beal having a no-trade clause, Durant is the Suns’ most valuable trade chip to reshape their roster.