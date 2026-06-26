On Wednesday evening, Arnas Sakenis did not get picked in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Sakenis is coming off a season where he averaged 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 63.7% from the field in 32 games for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Miami Heat Sign Elite Rim Protector After NBA Draft

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Miami Heat are signing Sakenis.

Jackson wrote: “The Heat has added 7-1 Arnas Sakenis to its summer league program. Was 11th in the nation in blocked shots per game (2.34) for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.”

Sakenis had spent all four seasons of his college career playing for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Andrew Basketball: “Congratulations @sakenisarnas1 on getting a chance to live out your dream! Truly a young man the epitomizes what hard work, grit and commitment to excellence can lead to!”

@IsaacBourne_: “OVC NEWS: Arnas Sakenis will play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League, his agency announced on IG. The 7’1 big man looks to earn a roster spot alongside NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.”

@HeatDiehards: “Updated Miami HEAT’s Summer League roster: Ryan Conwell (Drafted) Tre Donaldson (Two-Way) J’Vonne Hadley (Undrafted) Trey White (Undrafted) Keyshawn Hall (Undrafted) Arnas Sakenis (Undrafted) Nate Kingz (Undrafted) Myron Gardner Jahmir Young Vlad Goldin Trevor Keels”

@JJCregier: “@OVCSports Defensive Player of the Year Arnas Sakenis. Will play for the Miami #HEAT, during #NBA Summer League. The #Andrew alumni, is the program leader in blocked shots at #SIUE . Last season he averaged 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest in 32 games (28 starts.) #Heat”

Sakenis will be an extremely intriguing addition to the Heat’s Summer League team.

They will be one of the most watched teams going into the 2026-27 season.