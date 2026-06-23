Report: Miami Heat Emerge as Possible LeBron James Suitor

The Miami Heat were able to get a deal done with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After weeks of speculation, Pat Riley and company have finally brought in the franchise cornerstone they have been looking for in recent years. Now, the task of building a championship roster around Antetokounmpo will commence.

In order to get a deal done with the Bucks, the Heat had to give up a lot of value. They traded Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Ke’lel Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, a 2031 first-round pick, a 2033 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick. Miami also received Bobby Portis in the deal.

Obviously, the Heat will need to replenish some of their depth. However, they are still projected to have a starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, and Davion Mitchell.

With that being said, a new name has entered the mix as a possible option for Miami. That name is none other than LeBron James.

Miami Heat Have Been Connected to Potential LeBron James Reunion

Heading into free agency, the future of James has been a big talking point. He could still end up re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, but there is a chance he could leave the team.

A new report has suggested that James and the Heat could reunite.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald suggested that James could be an option for Miami with the full midlevel exception. He does admit that the idea is a long shot, but it’s a potential scenario to watch.

“The Heat could try to lure impending free agent LeBron James with its full midlevel exception, but a James return is considered a long shot — though nothing can be ruled out,” Jackson wrote.

Simply thinking about James teaming up with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo in Miami is entertaining.

How Would LeBron James Fit with the Heat?

James is coming off of another good season with the Lakers. Throughout the course of the 2025-26 campaign, the 41-year-old superstar played in 60 games and averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. James also shot 51.5 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from three-point range.

Where would James slot into the lineup? Honestly, he could end up being an option at the point guard position. Or, the Heat could simply sign him and move Wiggins to the bench.

Even though James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, he is still a high-impact player. Adding him to the roster would make Miami a much more dangerous contender.

Returning to the Heat would likely be something that James would at least consider. He wants to win another ring and playing alongside Antetokounmpo could help him accomplish that goal.

All of that being said, the NBA offseason is just getting started. Miami is likely not done by any stretch and James is worth watching as a potential option.