Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Makes Strong Klay Thompson Statement Before Cavs Game

After a 0-4 start, the Miami Heat have won five of their last seven games.

The Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages. The winner takes control of East Group B, increasing the chances of making the knockout rounds.

One of the reasons for the Heat’s sudden resurgence is veteran guard Klay Thompson. The four-time NBA champion is shooting 44.3 percent from 3-point range in their last seven games.

Erik Spoelstra on Klay Thompson

Speaking to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel at the conclusion of their 5-game road trip last Tuesday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra delivered a strong statement about Klay Thompson.

Spoelstra is not just happy about Thompson’s shooting touch, but he also likes the improvement on defense.

“It’s not just the shooting,” Spoelstra said. “That part is, like I said, an exponential factor for us. But you see his feet moving better defensively. He’s getting closer to who he used to be defensively.”

Before his two major injuries, Thompson was one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. He has definitely lost a step on defense, but he continues to work hard as much as his body permits him to.

Thompson told reporters earlier this week that his body feels amazing. He credits the Heat trainers and coaching staff for making him accountable. He added that this is the first time he has felt amazing to start a season in years.

The Heat will need Thompson to stay healthy if they want to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit seventh in the standings with a record of 5-6.

Klay Thompson Listed Questionable vs. Cavaliers

According to the Miami Heat’s injury report for Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Klay Thompson is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

Thompson has yet to miss a game this season and has played in two sets of back-to-backs already. He’ll likely get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reported that Thompson suffered an injury late in the Heat’s win over the Utah Jazz last Tuesday. He also didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice.

Thompson tweaked it after a chase-down block on Josh Green. It was a game-saving play as the Heat earned a 115-109 win.

If Thompson is unable to play, Ryan Conwell, Andrew Wiggins and Myron Gardner could play more minutes.