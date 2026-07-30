Former Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson took to Instagram on July 29 to officially announce that he was calling it a career.

The ex-Miami Heat guard last played for the team during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Ex-Miami Heat 10-Year NBA Vet Makes Major Announcement

“I always gave my best; that’s why I can say this with no regret. I am grateful to have been able to love this game and it love me back as much as it did. It wasn’t set up for me at any point in my career, and from high school, college, and the pros, I humbly worked my butt off every day to be the best that I could be. All my fans, coaches and teammates, I hope I left a good impression and a positive view of me. 🫂 Love, JRICH 🤙🏾”

And in case anybody was confused about his message, the veteran guard confirmed that it was, indeed, a retirement post. After spending a decade playing in the NBA, Richardson is ready to move on.

Josh Richardson’s NBA Career

Coming out of Tennessee in 2015, Richardson was a second-round pick for the Miami Heat. He was selected 40th overall.

During his rookie season, Richardson saw the court for 52 games, starting just twice. By year two, Richardson had picked up 34 starts in 53 of his appearances. Then by his third season, Richardson was a full-time starter.

During the 2019 offseason, the Heat used Richardson in the trade package to acquire Jimmy Butler. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers for what ended up being a one-season run.

The Sixers moved Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks. From that point on, Richardson had a tough time sticking with one organization.

During the 2021-2022 season, Richardson started the year with the Boston Celtics, before getting traded to the San Antonio Spurs. In the following year, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans after 42 games with the Spurs.

During the 2023 offseason, Richardson re-signed with the Heat. He spent two more seasons with the Heat before getting traded to the Utah Jazz in 2024-2025. Richardson wouldn’t suit up with the Jazz. He was waived after the deal was done.

Richardson’s NBA career ends after 554 games. During his career, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. The veteran guard shot 42.8% from the field and 36.3% from three.