Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers doesn’t have to weather the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade storm anymore. As the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics prepare packages for the superstar, Rivers can view the situation through a different lens.

Discussing the Giannis trade saga in a sit-down with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Rivers worries for the Heat’s situation due to the roster construction.

Not only did Rivers not disagree with Bill Simmons’ comment about Miami’s depth taking a hit after a move to acquire Giannis would get made, but Rivers also has a strong opinion of Tyler Herro.

Ex-Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Sends Tyler Herro Warning To Miami Heat

“You would’ve traded your closer because Tyler Herro is a closer,” Rivers said.

“Say what you want about him, but he’s a straight-up closer. My guess is that’s where he’s trusting their front office that they have the ability to add more pieces. Those are the talks that we’re not in.”

In every hypothetical rumored package for Giannis, the Heat are giving up Tyler Herro. The league-wide assumption is that Herro played his final minutes with the Heat in 2025-2026.

Clearly, Rivers would’ve embraced coaching Herro, had he stayed in Milwaukee. However, the veteran head coach stepped down after the Bucks missed the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Tyler Herro’s Miami Heat Run

The 26-year-old guard entered the NBA in 2019 as a 13th overall pick out of the University of Kentucky.

Herro was a freshman standout who transitioned well into the NBA. For three seasons, Herro was a reserve, even winning Sixth Man of the Year for the Heat. In 2022-2023, Herro became a full-time starter for Miami and eventually earned All-Star honors.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Herro appeared in just 33 games. He shot 48.0% from the field and knocked down 37.8% of his threes.

The star guard produced 20.5 points per game, while averaging 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

If Herro played his final game with the Heat, he leaves the organization with 394 games under his belt, with averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

During the Heat’s six playoff runs with Herro, he appeared in 50 games. Herro knocked down 32.8% of his threes and averaged 14.6 points per game in the postseason.

The Miami Heat’s Giannis Quest

Some NBA rumors suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo may hold the same skepticism as Bill Simmons.

Would the Heat have enough talent within the supporting cast to help Giannis and Miami contend for a title?

That thought doesn’t seem to hold Miami back one bit. While the Celtics are a threat in the Giannis sweepstakes, the Heat still seem to be the favorites as of June 17.