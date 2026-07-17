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Ex-Heat Champion Makes LeBron James NBA Free Agency Prediction

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LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a basket.

After multiple public appearances and a long speaking event in New York City on Thursday, July 16, LeBron James avoided revealing his NBA free agency decision. The Miami Heat were forced to wait longer.

Since the start of free agency, the Heat have been among a small group of teams that are considered favorites to bring in James.

The former Heat standout Mario Chalmers believes it’s truly a two-team race, and his ex-team could be the winners of the LeBron sweepstakes.

Ex-Heat Champion Makes LeBron James NBA Free Agency Prediction

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 117-108 Lakers win over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

During a discussion with Fadeawayworld’s Mark Medina, Chalmers predicted that James would land with the Heat or the Sixers.

“I feel like both of those teams are in a good win-now situation,” Chalmers said.

“Miami has still added a couple of pieces. I feel like Golden State is a good option. But I just don’t see him staying in the West right now with the East wide open. That’s the only thing.”

When he went into depth, discussing the fits between LeBron and the two teams, here’s what he had to say about the Heat specifically:

“I see LeBron being a starting point guard with Bam and Giannis right there on the side. They just got to get a couple of more shooters. They did a good job of getting Tim [Hardaway Jr]. Bobby Portis was a good pickup,” Chalmers stated.

LeBron James’ History With Mario Chalmers

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Chalmers spent some time playing alongside James during his stretch with the Miami Heat.

The former NBA veteran knows the 41-year-old’s game well. During Chalmers’ run with the Heat, which spanned from 2008 to 2015, he won two championships.

Throughout his career, Chalmers appeared in 646 games. He averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Chalmers spent some time playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron has been heavily linked to a reunion with the Heat, as well as one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 76ers and the Golden State Warriors have been in the mix as well. There was a moment where the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets had some level of involvement, but it’s become clear that the four mentioned before them are the frontrunners.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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