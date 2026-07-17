After multiple public appearances and a long speaking event in New York City on Thursday, July 16, LeBron James avoided revealing his NBA free agency decision. The Miami Heat were forced to wait longer.

Since the start of free agency, the Heat have been among a small group of teams that are considered favorites to bring in James.

The former Heat standout Mario Chalmers believes it’s truly a two-team race, and his ex-team could be the winners of the LeBron sweepstakes.

Ex-Heat Champion Makes LeBron James NBA Free Agency Prediction

During a discussion with Fadeawayworld’s Mark Medina, Chalmers predicted that James would land with the Heat or the Sixers.

“I feel like both of those teams are in a good win-now situation,” Chalmers said.

“Miami has still added a couple of pieces. I feel like Golden State is a good option. But I just don’t see him staying in the West right now with the East wide open. That’s the only thing.”

When he went into depth, discussing the fits between LeBron and the two teams, here’s what he had to say about the Heat specifically:

“I see LeBron being a starting point guard with Bam and Giannis right there on the side. They just got to get a couple of more shooters. They did a good job of getting Tim [Hardaway Jr]. Bobby Portis was a good pickup,” Chalmers stated.

LeBron James’ History With Mario Chalmers

Chalmers spent some time playing alongside James during his stretch with the Miami Heat.

The former NBA veteran knows the 41-year-old’s game well. During Chalmers’ run with the Heat, which spanned from 2008 to 2015, he won two championships.

Throughout his career, Chalmers appeared in 646 games. He averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Chalmers spent some time playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron has been heavily linked to a reunion with the Heat, as well as one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 76ers and the Golden State Warriors have been in the mix as well. There was a moment where the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets had some level of involvement, but it’s become clear that the four mentioned before them are the frontrunners.