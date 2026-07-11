An NBA comeback is in the works for the former Miami Heat guard, Victor Oladipo.

The 34-year-old announced earlier this week that he will hold a pro day.

In a now-deleted post on the social media platform X, Oladipo announced that he will have a workout in front of interested front offices, scouts, and NBA personnel on Tuesday, July 14.

The workout is expected to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the NBA’s Summer League action is currently taking place.

Ex-Miami Heat Star Announces NBA Comeback Plans

It’s been quite a while since Oladipo has played at the NBA level.

The last time he suited up for a team was during the 2022-2023 season. At the time, Oladipo was wrapping up a three-year run with the Heat.

During Oladipo’s final season in Miami during the 2022-2023 NBA season, the veteran guard appeared in 42 games.

Oladipo shot 39.7% from the field and hit 33.0% of his threes, averaging 10.7 points per game. He also dished out 3.5 assists per game and came down with 3.0 rebounds per game.

In 2025, Oladipo spent some time with Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Oladipo joined the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the G League regular season, Oladipo appeared in 15 games for the Wisconsin Herd. He shot 38.9% from the field and hit 32.9% of his threes, producing averages of 13.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Victor Oladipo Sends A Message To His Supporters

“I’m a free agent. I don’t have an agent right now just me and my family. I know I have a lot left, and I genuinely love this game. I’d rather show you I’m ready than spend my time trying to explain why or flood you with analytics to prove it,” Oladipo wrote on X on July 1.

“If you’re about winning, value mentorship, and think there could be a fit, you can reach me directly. I’m open to every opportunity right now—I just want to make sure I weigh each one carefully. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Oladipo has been through a lot throughout his career.

After getting selected No. 2 overall in 2013 by the Orlando Magic, Oladipo worked himself onto an All-NBA team in 2018 and earned two All-Star nods throughout his career.

Throughout Oladipo’s 10-year NBA career, he spent three seasons with the Magic, four seasons with the Indiana Pacers, one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, and three years with the Heat.

Oladipo has shot 34.7% from three throughout his career and posted averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.