Experienced Shooter Listed as Possible Option for Heat

The Miami Heat are trying to build out the roster around newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. With him as the focal point of the team, Miami will play a different style of basketball next season. They have to build a roster to accommodate that.

Miami had to give up a lot of pieces in order to land Antetokounmpo. Bam Adebayo is the only star player that the Heat still has on the roster. He and Antetokounmpo will be part of the starting frontcourt, but they need to get some guards to fill out the starting lineup.

The Heat also needs to get some reserve guards, as well. Buddy Hield has been listed as a realistic option for them.

The Heat Could Add Buddy Hield in Free Agency

Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald believe that Hield could be a realistic option because he has shown interest in Miami in the past.

“Also, keep an eye on Buddy Hield; only $3 million of his $9.6 million salary is guaranteed, but the Hawks must make a decision by Thursday, per his contract. Hield, who has had interest in the Heat in the past, averaged 7.6 points and shot 34.9% on threes in 51 games for Golden State and Atlanta. He’s a career 39.5% three-point shooter,” they wrote.

The Heat are looking for cheap options. Ideally, they would be able to keep both Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins. It doesn’t seem that they will be able to keep both. Powell is looking for a large raise in free agency, and several teams are interested in him.

Hield is someone who would be able to come off the bench and knock down some open 3s. Of course, they need someone who can give him the ball while Antetokounmpo is on the bench. Surrounding Antetokounmpo with good players will be the priority for them in the rest of the offseason.

Miami is Trying to Build the Future With Limited Resources

It’s clear that by making a trade for Antetokounmpo, the Heat are trying to win now. The problem now with trying to build a team around him is that they have limited resources left to get pieces to play with him. Most of the other good players they had were traded to the Bucks.

Milwaukee won the title in 2021 with Antetokounmpo by surrounding him with shooters. That’s something that Miami wants to recreate, especially with Adebayo as the starting center. Adebayo is not seen as a stretch-five, so shooting everywhere else is required.

There is a chance that the Heat makes another trade, but that seems unlikely. They have depleted most of their draft assets that they could use in a trade, so that wouldn’t make much sense. Expect Miami to be active in free agency once they get an extension done with Antetokounmpo. That should be coming soon.