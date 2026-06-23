It turns out that the Miami Heat didn’t trade away every player they wanted in the big Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster deal on June 22.

According to a report from The Athletic, the veteran point guard Davion Mitchell was a desired candidate to be moved by Miami. Milwaukee requested Kasparas Jakučionis instead.

Miami Heat’s Failure To Trade 27-Year-Old Guard Sends Clear Message To NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks had a right to be picky in their Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions.

While Antetokounmpo’s clear frustration and desire to leave the organization cut down some of the Bucks’ leverage, Milwaukee still held the cards. Knowing how badly Miami wanted the Greek Freak on their roster, the Bucks wanted to see their specific demands met.

Taking on an expiring Davion Mitchell was not an ideal situation for them.

“The Bucks made it clear that they had no interest in three of the four players in the deal having one season remaining,” The Athletic reported.

“So the Bucks pushed for, and landed, Jakučionis. The 20-year-old, 6-foot-5 guard has three guaranteed seasons left on his rookie deal, including two team options.”

Davion Mitchell Is On The NBA Trade Block

The Heat could always change their stance and decide they want to keep Mitchell, but doing so could get awkward.

If there’s one thing the rest of the NBA learned on Monday night, it’s that Davion Mitchell is on the NBA trade block.

The 27-year-old guard had NCAA runs with Auburn and Baylor. In 2021, Mitchell was a top 10 selection, landing ninth overall with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Draft.

For the first three years of his NBA career, Mitchell produced averages of 7.4 points and 2.8 assists, while shooting 32.7% from three.

In June 2024, the Kings traded Mitchell to the Toronto Raptors. He played in 44 games for the Raptors before getting traded to the Heat. Mitchell finished the 2024-2025 NBA season by appearing in 30 games for Miami.

During the 2025-2026 season, Mitchell’s first full season in Miami included 70 appearances. He shot 49.0% from the field and knocked down 39.5% from deep, to average 9.3 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Mitchell also came down with 2.7 rebounds per game, and dished out 6.5 assists per game.