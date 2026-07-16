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Miami Heat Fans Push For Signing Of 10-Year NBA Veteran

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Victor Oladipo Heat Playoffs
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Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo looks on before a playoff bout with the Boston Celtics.

Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo announced that he would hold a pro day in Las Vegas this week. It took place on Wednesday, July 15.

With plenty of NBA personnel out in Nevada for the 2026 NBA Summer League run, Oladipo took the opportunity to invite interested teams to watch him showcase how much gas he has left in the tank.

When Heat fans got wind of a rumor that Miami had reps in attendance, some of them made it clear they would love to see the Heat reunite with the veteran guard.

Miami Heat Fans Push For Signing Of 10-Year NBA Veteran

Virgo_Kid: I would much rather him then Beal, he would at the very least have good vibes in the locker room

HeatItOrBeatIt: I’m hoping for Oladipo and Klay over DeRozan and Beal personally

ZaeMcGuire: Gotta give him a shot. It’s a crazy low risk high reward. If nothing else, it will be incredible vibes for this new Heat team 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Aaron Nesmith, Boston Celtics

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 17: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Aaron Nesmith #26 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how many teams had reps in attendance to check out Oladipo, but the workout could be just what he needed to score a training camp deal at the least.

It’s not rare for teams to give seasoned veterans a shot on a non-guaranteed deal throughout the fall to see if they have potential to bring value to the team after some time off.

Rapido: Hes that vet teams need to show these rookies how to stay hungry year after year.

CertifiedHeatBoy: Wouldn’t mind him if he could even be 50% of what he was, sad injuries ruined what coulda been the missing piece 💔

ZayWilliams: He would be an amazing addition off the bench, our defense might be out of this world 😭

Victor Oladipo’s NBA Career

Victor Oladipo Jimmy Butler

GettyMiami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo talk during a game against the Golden State Warriors.

The 34-year-old guard entered the league in 2013.

At the time, Oladipo was landing in the NBA after a run in the NCAA at Indiana. Oladipo was the Orlando Magic’s second-overall pick that year.

After three seasons with the Magic, Oladipo was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the 2017 offseason, Oladipo landed with the Indiana Pacers, where he became a star-caliber player in the NBA.

Amid his fourth season with the Pacers, Oladipo moved to the Houston Rockets. The Heat picked up Oladipo in March 2021.

Oladipo played in just four games for the Heat during the 2020-2021 season. His first full year in Miami included just eight games. The 2022-2023 NBA season was Oladipo’s final run with the Heat.

That year, the veteran guard appeared in 42 games. He posted averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Oladipo’s final season in the NBA was in 2022-2023.

During his career (504 games), Oladipo shot 34.7% from three, while posting averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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