Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo announced that he would hold a pro day in Las Vegas this week. It took place on Wednesday, July 15.

With plenty of NBA personnel out in Nevada for the 2026 NBA Summer League run, Oladipo took the opportunity to invite interested teams to watch him showcase how much gas he has left in the tank.

When Heat fans got wind of a rumor that Miami had reps in attendance, some of them made it clear they would love to see the Heat reunite with the veteran guard.

Miami Heat Fans Push For Signing Of 10-Year NBA Veteran

Virgo_Kid: I would much rather him then Beal, he would at the very least have good vibes in the locker room

HeatItOrBeatIt: I’m hoping for Oladipo and Klay over DeRozan and Beal personally

ZaeMcGuire: Gotta give him a shot. It’s a crazy low risk high reward. If nothing else, it will be incredible vibes for this new Heat team 🔥🔥🔥🔥

It’s unclear how many teams had reps in attendance to check out Oladipo, but the workout could be just what he needed to score a training camp deal at the least.

It’s not rare for teams to give seasoned veterans a shot on a non-guaranteed deal throughout the fall to see if they have potential to bring value to the team after some time off.

Rapido: Hes that vet teams need to show these rookies how to stay hungry year after year.

CertifiedHeatBoy: Wouldn’t mind him if he could even be 50% of what he was, sad injuries ruined what coulda been the missing piece 💔

ZayWilliams: He would be an amazing addition off the bench, our defense might be out of this world 😭

Victor Oladipo’s NBA Career

The 34-year-old guard entered the league in 2013.

At the time, Oladipo was landing in the NBA after a run in the NCAA at Indiana. Oladipo was the Orlando Magic’s second-overall pick that year.

After three seasons with the Magic, Oladipo was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the 2017 offseason, Oladipo landed with the Indiana Pacers, where he became a star-caliber player in the NBA.

Amid his fourth season with the Pacers, Oladipo moved to the Houston Rockets. The Heat picked up Oladipo in March 2021.

Oladipo played in just four games for the Heat during the 2020-2021 season. His first full year in Miami included just eight games. The 2022-2023 NBA season was Oladipo’s final run with the Heat.

That year, the veteran guard appeared in 42 games. He posted averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Oladipo’s final season in the NBA was in 2022-2023.

During his career (504 games), Oladipo shot 34.7% from three, while posting averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.