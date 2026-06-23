At last, the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are over, and the Miami Heat no longer have to worry about the Boston Celtics.

On Monday, June 22, the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal. Along with Giannis, the Heat have picked up Bobby Portis.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat are giving up several players. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis will go to the Bucks.

Along with the players, the Heat are giving up three first-round picks, one future pick swap, and one second-rounder.

Miami Heat Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster Trade

Heat fans have been waiting for this moment for months.

In the days leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, it was becoming clear that the Bucks would cut ties with Giannis before the two-day event. The Celtics and the Heat were the two finalists, and the latter are the winners of the deal.

Fans on Reddit are expectedly excited.

“WE GOT HIM OH MY GOD IM GONNA MISS KAS BUT WE F****** GOT GIANNIS,” rice-guardian wrote.

“I really wished we could’ve kept Kas, but holy s****. I guess that Boston was the first option, the report really was a last-ditch effort,” baymax18 stated.

“The only thing that hurt me was giving up Kas. But for Giannis. Ok, let’s go. I feel the Bucks were using Boston to get us to give up Kas,” heatculture03 speculated.

“One last ride Riley,” lowes18 said of Pat Riley.

“Pat I never doubted you,” GonzaloR87 said.

“Hate it. No bench no depth no cap no chance,” Youngstarr said, taking a different angle compared to everybody else.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA Career

It’s very easy to tell why certain Heat fans are excited about the 31-year-old superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After becoming the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Giannis needed just a few seasons to become one of the most dominant players in the game.

By year four (2016-2017), Giannis was averaging 22.9 points per game. After the 2025-2026 NBA season, he averaged over 20 points for the 10th year in a row.

Despite the injury concerns throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Giannis still proved to be dominant.

At this point, his resume includes NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, 2-time NBA MVP, 10-time NBA All-Star, 9-time All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, and 5-time All-Defensive.

While there are legitimate concerns about the Heat’s depth after the deal, they have plenty of time to figure all of that out this summer. For the time being, Miami’s organization can be happy to finally put the trade madness behind them with a lot to look forward to.