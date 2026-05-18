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Miami Heat Get Favorable Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction From NBA Players

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Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo
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The Milwaukee Bucks brought in Taylor Jenkins as the new head coach without even hearing from Giannis Antetokounmpo. All signs point to an inevitable split which makes their next steps even more obvious.

At some point, the star-hunting Miami Heat will have to win one of their sweepstakes. This summer, they’ll hope to complete a multi-month quest for the Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With free agency less than two months away, it’s only a matter of time before the Antetokounmpo rumor mill reaches new levels. The Heat are expected to get involved in the Greek Freak’s market, and anonymous players around the league seem to like their chances of landing him.

Recently, The Athletic polled 151 players on the Giannis Antetokounmpo market outlook. “What team will Giannis be on to begin the 2026-2027 season?” was the question. The Heat received the second-most amount of votes, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat Seem To Be In A Great Spot

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on from the bench during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on April 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The difference between Milwaukee and Miami in the poll is significant. The Bucks landed 45.7% of the votes, with Miami getting 23.3%

The New York Knicks are assumed to be the only other true competitor with 16.6% of the votes.

Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Bucks seemed hesitant to move Giannis, despite the drama casting a bad light on their team. The Bucks were known to be taking calls ahead of the deadline, but teams didn’t believe they were seriously considering a move.

Over the summer, the Bucks will get a chance to field better offers than they saw in February. The Heat are widely expected to revisit those discussions with the Bucks’ front office.

Pat Riley, Boston Celtics

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: President Pat Riley of the Miami Heat addresses the media during the introductory press conference for Jimmy Butler at American Airlines Arena on September 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Might he wind up with the Miami Heat, as 35 of the players predicted? That is one of the many possibilities here,” The Athletic wrote. “As 81-year-old team president Pat Riley made clear in his recent news conference, there is great urgency for the Heat to make a major upgrade this summer.”

Giannis had a down season in 2025-2026, mainly due to his numerous physical setbacks. In 36 games, the veteran forward posted averages of 27.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 9.8 rebounds. He still earned All-Star honors and flashed MVP potential early on.

The Heat will be among many teams looking to pick up the 31-year-old forward. They seem to have a solid chance early on.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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