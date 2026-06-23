Heat Finally Land Giannis Antetokounmpo in Titanic NBA Trade

For the last few months, the Miami Heat have been trying to land a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. They had him circled as the superstar player they wanted to add this offseason. For the last few weeks, they had been viewed as the favorites to land him.

In the last couple of weeks, the Celtics had emerged as the challenger to them. They reportedly offered Jaylen Brown as a player in the deal. However, Miami was determined to get the deal done. Now, they have been able to land one of the best players in the NBA.

It did cost the Heat plenty in return, however.

The Miami Heat Gave up a Fortune for Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat landed Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. In exchange, Miami gave up Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks (including No. 13), one pick swap, and one second-rounder.

Charania is also reporting that Miami is sending to Milwaukee unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, along with No. 13, a pick swap in 2030, and a 2033 second-rounder. The deal will not take effect until July 6, so that the deal has the opportunity to expand.

Miami did not want to give up Bam Adebayo, as they made it clear that they wanted to keep him as the main focus of their team. However, giving up four first-round picks is a steep price for a player who has had multiple injury concerns over the last few years.

Antetokounmpo now joins a Miami team that made the NBA Finals as recently as 2023. He leaves the Bucks, which is the only team he has ever played for. Now, Miami can be seen as a true threat in the Eastern Conference heading into next season.

Miami is Going All-In in the Next Few Seasons

With this trade, the Heat have decided to go all-in in the next few seasons. They are banking on winning a championship with Antetokounmpo as the focal point of the roster. If they are not able to win within the next three or so years, this trade will be deemed a failure.

Miami had just the 12th-ranked offensive team in the NBA this past season. Adding Antetokounmpo should help that ranking, as well as their defense. He is now the most important player that the franchise has landed since LeBron James decided to sign as a free agent.

Losing the draft capital will hurt Miami’s ability to rebuild if this deal goes south. The next step is for Antetokounmpo and the Heat to agree on a long-term extension. His deal expires after next season, so a long-term deal will be next on the agenda.

Miami immediately becomes one of the most interesting teams in the NBA to watch next season. They should be favored to be a top-four seed in the East next year.