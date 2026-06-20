Miami Heat Willing To Give Up Former All-Star, Several Young Assets For Giannis: Report

The Miami Heat have been at the forefront of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga with the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, there is no deal yet between the two teams.

With three days left before the 2026 NBA Draft, an NBA insider revealed who the Heat are willing to give up to get Giannis from the Bucks.

According to Sidery on X, they are willing to give a former All-Star and a Sixth Man of the Year, along with some promising young assets, to pull off possibly the biggest blockbuster trade in years.

“The most the Heat are currently willing to offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, No. 13 [pick], Future 1st [round pick],” he wrote.

Heat Willing To Give Up Young Assets, Fringe Star, Except Bam Adebayo

The list notably does not include Bam Adebayo, who has been the face of the franchise over the past two seasons. Reports indicated that the Heat has made Adebayo indispensable in a Giannis deal.

Earlier reports also said that Herro would be re-routed to a third team in a three-way deal with the Heat and the Bucks.

The Heat holds the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, where the Bucks are also selecting 10th in the draft order.

Sidery added that the Bucks remained firm in wanting more from the Heat after numerous negotiations.

“The Bucks are holding firm on needing more from Miami with their self-mandated draft day deadline only three days away,” he said.

The Heat has been in pursuit of the Greek Freak since near the trade deadline in February, yet Giannis remained in Milwaukee, where he finished the season.

With renewed talks, the Heat has the most momentum now to land the two-time NBA MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Insider Says Major Progress In Miami Heat Talks With Milwaukee Bucks For Giannis

Evan Sidery also reported that the Heat have made significant progress in trade talks with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sidery said the two teams are negotiating with one another about the possible protections of future picks. He also added that their Eastern Conference rival Detroit Pistons could be involved by being the third team in the deal, which would give them Tyler Herro.

“The Bucks and Heat are making significant progress towards a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade being finished,” he said. “Milwaukee and Miami are haggling over inclusions of unprotected future picks and all of their prospects.”

“The Pistons appear to be involved as a facilitator for Tyler Herro.”

With his report, the Heat-Bucks Giannis trade could finally come to fruition after months of talks and negotiations.

A trade deal for the teams would give Giannis a fresh start after spending the last 13 seasons in Milwaukee, where he won his first and only NBA championship so far in 2021.

The Heat would also land its biggest star since Jimmy Butler, who led the team to two NBA Finals appearances, yet without a title.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be forced to rebuild from the young assets they would get from the trade and through the NBA Draft, where they pick twice in the lottery slots.