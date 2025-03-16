Former DPOY Cited as Potential Offseason Trade Target For Heat

Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat teams have always been built on a gritty defensive mindset. As Pat Riley begins to re-tool the roster following Jimmy Butler‘s exit, he will likely look for two-way talents, especially those who embrace the physical side of the game.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Marcus Smart could emerge as a legitimate trade target for the Heat.

“The Jimmy Butler saga derailed Miami’s season, and the team hasn’t clicked since the trade with the Golden State Warriors,” Pincus wrote. “The Heat may get through the play-in tournament to give a top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics a scare, but more likely than not, it’s an early vacation for the franchise. Assuming the team continues to build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Heat needs shooting and help at point guard. Mitchell may be retained, but he may be best suited as a reserve.”

Smart is currently playing for the Washington Wizards. He has failed to replicate his production level from his time with the Celtics. A back court rotation that features both Smart and Davion Mitchell would be impressive. Miami would undoubtedly have on of the best perimeter defenses in the NBA, should Riley acquire Smart.

It’s worth remembering that Smart won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. As such, he’s only three years removed from being the best version of himself. With some consistency and stability, he could still be a playoff level rotational guard.

Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Expected to Thrive

Andrew Wiggins joined the Heat as part of the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors. At his best, Wiggins is among the most talented three-and-d forwards in the NBA. His two-way production en route to the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship is the blueprint for how valuable he can be on a contending roster.

Miami’s star big man, Bam Adebayo, believes the Heat can help Wiggins rediscover that level of play.

“The more he gets comfortable, the more you see how gifted he really is,” Adebayo said. “We know what type of talent is. I mean, watching him in ones right now, it’s like, he’s got game. He’s got all the tools to be a successful player. I feel like once he really gets comfortable here, he’ll get back to the All Star Andrew.”

Wiggins has played 10 games for the Heat. He’s averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Losing Butler Was Addition by Subtraction

According to Dan Le Batard, via a March 6 episode of his ‘The Dan Le Batard Show,’ multiple members of the Heat’s roster are pleased Butler has been traded.

Butler has hit the ground running in the Bay Area. Miami must use the upcoming offseason to re-tool the roster and get back to contending in the Eastern Conference. If they can do that, Butler’s tenure with the franchise will quickly be consigned to memory.