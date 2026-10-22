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Former Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Sounds Off On Miami Heat

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat opened up their season by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 21.

The Timberwolves went down to South Beach and destroyed the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Heat with a 131-106 score.

After seeing the new-look Heat in action for the first time, the ex-NBA All-Star Jeff Teague declared himself out on the Heat.

All offseason long, Teague was a big supporter of the Antetokounmpo move. He felt that the Heat were in for a strong 2026-2027 campaign. But it clearly didn’t take long for Teague to change his mind.

Former Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Sounds Off On Miami Heat

Miami Heat Media Day
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat poses for a portrait during media availability at Kaseya Center on September 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“I’m done with the Heat,” Teague said in his postgame reaction.

“I didn’t know they were gonna be playing Milwaukee basketball still. I didn’t know they’d take the Milwaukee Bucks and put them in Miami. [Giannis Antetokounmpo] is still doing the same sh*t. I’m good.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Miami Heat Debut

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The South Beach debut for Antetokounmpo was strong from a personal standpoint.

In 30 minutes, Giannis went 13-for-19 from the field and hit nine of his 14 free throws to score 35 points.

Beyond his scoring, Antetokounmpo came down with six rebounds, dished out one assist, and came up with a steal. It was a standout performance on the stat sheet, but nobody else had a strong enough performance to keep up with the star power of Anthony Edwards on the other side.

Giannis had a big scoring night. Anthony Edwards had one that was better.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat controls the ball ahead of Trey Lyles #41 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The veteran guard went 16-for-29 from the field and hit on nine of his 17 shots from beyond the arc. Edwards produced 45 points in the opener. He logged a double-double with 10 rebounds.

It’s too early to declare the Heat a bad team in the Eastern Conference, but Teague isn’t buying the new-look squad, clearly. As Antetokounmpo left the Bucks after multiple seasons of big personal performances but struggling as a team, the first impression with the Heat hasn’t convinced anyone that the situation is going to be different in Miami.

Time will tell if that’s truly the case or not.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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