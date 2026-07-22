LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks follows LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers to the court during a 105-101 Bucks win at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Miami Heat had the NBA world talking about them on July 21, as a mysterious LeBron James introductory press conference was scheduled on YouTube.
When fans noticed and screenshots went viral, it had everybody wondering whether he was headed back down to Miami or not.
Former Giannis Teammate Downplays LeBron James’ Fit With Heat
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles from Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a 105-101 Bucks win at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
“It don’t make sense at all,” Teague said of the Heat’s new-look roster.
“There ain’t nowhere to go. They ain’t got no spacing. None of them can shoot. I’m cool off that.”
The Miami Heat targeted Giannis Antetokounmpo for months during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Leading up to the deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to keep the superstar forward.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a 105-101 Bucks win at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
However, the Heat remained in the market for the Greek Freak and ended up striking a deal with the Bucks to bring him to Miami.
Now, the Heat have a chance to form a superstar trio with Bam Adebayo, Giannis, and LeBron. From a star power perspective, the roster is intriguing. Clearly, Teague isn’t buying in on the fit.
Jeff Teague’s History With Giannis
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks works out before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The 38-year-old former guard played in the NBA from 2009 to 2021.
Teague had a 21-game stint with the Bucks, where he played with Giannis in 2020-2021. That year, the Bucks won the NBA Championship.
Being around Giannis for Milwaukee’s title run, Teague has a good idea of what the Heat’s structure around Antetokounmpo would have to be like in order to win at the highest level. The Heat-LeBron fit has garnered a lot of praise elsewhere, but Teague isn’t sold.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Miami Heat had the NBA world talking about them on July 21, as a mysterious LeBron James introductory press conference was scheduled on YouTube. When fans noticed and screenshots went viral, it had everybody wondering whether he was headed back down to Miami or not. Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague reacted to the spectacle […]