The Miami Heat had the NBA world talking about them on July 21, as a mysterious LeBron James introductory press conference was scheduled on YouTube.

When fans noticed and screenshots went viral, it had everybody wondering whether he was headed back down to Miami or not.

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague reacted to the spectacle on Club 520 on July 22, making it clear that he believes LeBron in Miami would be a bad fit.

Former Giannis Teammate Downplays LeBron James’ Fit With Heat

“It don’t make sense at all,” Teague said of the Heat’s new-look roster.

“There ain’t nowhere to go. They ain’t got no spacing. None of them can shoot. I’m cool off that.”

The Miami Heat targeted Giannis Antetokounmpo for months during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Leading up to the deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to keep the superstar forward.

However, the Heat remained in the market for the Greek Freak and ended up striking a deal with the Bucks to bring him to Miami.

Now, the Heat have a chance to form a superstar trio with Bam Adebayo, Giannis, and LeBron. From a star power perspective, the roster is intriguing. Clearly, Teague isn’t buying in on the fit.

Jeff Teague’s History With Giannis

The 38-year-old former guard played in the NBA from 2009 to 2021.

Teague had a 21-game stint with the Bucks, where he played with Giannis in 2020-2021. That year, the Bucks won the NBA Championship.

Being around Giannis for Milwaukee’s title run, Teague has a good idea of what the Heat’s structure around Antetokounmpo would have to be like in order to win at the highest level. The Heat-LeBron fit has garnered a lot of praise elsewhere, but Teague isn’t sold.