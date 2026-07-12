Former Heat All-Star Norman Powell Reveals How He Really Felt About Leaving

Norman Powell didn’t leave Miami because he was ready for a change.

The veteran guard said Saturday he hoped to remain with the Heat before the organization chose a different path in free agency, ending what became the best season of his NBA career after just one year.

“Did I want to return to Miami? Yeah, I did,” Powell told Chicago-area reporters in Las Vegas, according to the Miami Herald. “But obviously, it’s a business. They made their decisions and made their moves and things happen. And it is what it is.”

Powell’s comments provide new insight into one of Miami’s more difficult offseason decisions after the franchise reshaped its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Heat Prioritized Roster Flexibility

Miami’s decision to move on from Powell wasn’t a reflection of his production.

It was a reflection of the financial realities that followed the blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

According to the Miami Herald, the Heat elected not to create additional salary-cap room below the NBA’s first apron to pursue a new deal with Powell.

Instead, Powell signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, a price Miami wasn’t positioned to match after restructuring its payroll around its new core.

The Heat have continued preserving financial flexibility.

After signing veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., Miami still has at least two open roster spots and sits approximately $10.5 million below the first apron hard cap, leaving president Pat Riley room to make additional moves before the season.

That flexibility could prove important as the Heat continue to be linked to LeBron James while also monitoring other veteran scorers, including DeMar DeRozan.

Powell Leaves After Breakout Season

Although his stay in South Florida lasted only one season, Powell delivered the finest campaign of his career.

The 33-year-old averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range, earning the first All-Star selection of his 11 NBA seasons.

For Powell, the recognition validated years of believing he could thrive in a featured offensive role.

“It solidified that to myself that I can play at this level,” Powell said. “It just shut everybody else up that said that it wasn’t even possible.”

Rather than viewing the All-Star appearance as a career milestone completed, Powell said he expects more.

“I didn’t want just one All-Star. I want multiple All-Stars,” he said. “The opportunity came for me to finally step into the role and the player that I’ve always saw myself being able to do.”

Despite missing time after the All-Star break because of injuries and illness, Powell still finished just shy of establishing a new career high in scoring average.

Chicago Offers the Next Opportunity

Powell said his focus has now shifted completely to helping the Bulls, where he expects to play a significant role for a young roster.

“I’m just really excited for coming to a new city, a new chapter and just being a part of something that could be very special,” Powell said.

“I know where I’m at in my career. The whole focal point is winning and wanting to get back to that championship stage.”

For the Heat, however, Powell’s comments serve as a reminder that letting him leave was never about a lack of mutual interest.

Miami still must replace much of the scoring and playmaking it lost after trading former All-Star Tyler Herro in the Antetokounmpo deal. Hardaway adds perimeter shooting and experience, but Powell’s combination of shot creation and efficient scoring remains difficult to replicate.

Whether preserving cap flexibility ultimately leads to another impactful addition will determine whether the Heat’s decision to let Powell walk proves to be the right one.