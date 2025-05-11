Former NBA Champion Cited as ‘Ideal Target’ For Miami Heat

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat needs an influx of fresh talent. Erik Spoelstra’s team isn’t at the required level to be viewed as a contender. In truth, the Heat are likely multiple years away from being back near the top of the Eastern Conference.

According to Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints, Jonathan Kuminga could be a wise target this summer. Kuminga is heading into restricted free agency. As such, the Heat would either need to overpay via an offer sheet or look to sign the explosive forward via a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors.

“If the Heat want to swing for upside without compromising financial flexibility, then restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is an ideal target,” Flojo wrote. “At just 22 years old, Kuminga is still scratching the surface of his potential. Miami could be the perfect environment to unlock it…Miami typically pursues established stars. However, Kuminga represents a calculated gamble with a potentially big payoff. He would fit alongside Adebayo defensively, can run the floor with Herro, and still has room to grow under the watchful eye of Spoelstra’s development staff.”

Kuminga is currently impressing for the Warriors in their second-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nevertheless, he has struggled to crack the Warriors’ rotation this season. Steve Kerr has found it difficult to give Kuminga consistent playing time, especially since Jimmy Butler arrived in the Bay Area.

Tyler Herro Has a Long-Term Home With Heat

During a recent news conference, Pat Riley discussed Tyler Herro‘s improvements and his importance to the franchise moving forward.

“He’s 25 years old, he’s coming off an All-Star year, and he was voted in by the coaches,” Riley said. “That means something, and so he’s pivotal for us as an offensive player. We just need more around him that can do a little bit of what he does, because now he’s getting beat up, he’s getting schemed, overly schemed, and so we’ll learn a lot about that. So you know, Tyler is a player, and I hope he can stay here the rest of his career, and then we can build the team that he’s part of.”

Herro is a core member of Miami’s roster. However, he isn’t the level of talent needed to spearhead the Heat’s return to prominence. As such, we should expect Miami to be active in its search for another All-Star. That pursuit is unlikely to change, even if Kuminga moves to South Beach.

Heat Expected to Make Roster Changes

On April 28, during a news conference, Heat center Bam Adebayo shared his expectations that Miami will make some roster moves during the summer.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Riley will likely keep his cards close to his chest. However, given the state of the Heat’s current roster, it’s fair to expect some significant moves. The only thing we can know for sure, is that Spoelstra will likely be coaching a vastly different roster by the time the 2025-26 season begins.