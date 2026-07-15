Former Teammate of LeBron James Says he Should go to the Heat for One Reason

The Miami Heat are in hot pursuit of LeBron James this offseason. They are one of the teams that James is heavily considering signing with. He previously played four seasons in Miami before he decided to go back to Cleveland to play four more seasons.

After deciding to no longer play with the Lakers, he has been in contact with multiple other teams. This will likely be the last team that James plays for in his career. There is no timetable for when James will make his decision, but it might happen in the next few weeks.

Iman Shumpert played with James in Cleveland. He believes that if he goes to Miami, it would be for just one reason.

Iman Shumpert Says LeBron James Should Sign with Heat to Only Sell Tickets

While speaking on the Shump Street Pod, Shumpert claimed that James should only sign with the Heat if he is looking to sell tickets.

“If this is about a ring, Philly. If this is about selling tickets, Miami. If this is about ending your career the way it should go, go to Cleveland. Just don’t go to Cleveland trying to be happy about a win because you’re not going to win there. Don’t go to Miami (expecting to win).”

Shumpert thinks that picking Miami would just be about selling merchandise and trying to help build his brand further. He clearly doesn’t think that the Heat are a good enough team to actually win a championship. That means he doesn’t seem to think Giannis Antetokounmpo is good enough to help this team compete for a championship.

James is clearly going to sign somewhere that doesn’t motivate him financially. As has been clearly reported, James is looking to maximize his happiness in the final chapter of his career. If he is truly happy in Miami, that would be the main reason he signs with the Heat.

Miami Still Holds Out Title Hopes With or Without LeBron James

The Heat still believe they can compete for a championship even if they don’t get James. Antetokounmpo is one of the five best players in the world when he is healthy. Bam Adebayo is a very good defensive player, and he scored the second-most points in history in a single game last season.

Miami doesn’t have as much outside shooting as they wish they did with this current roster. Still, Antetokounmpo is a freight train in transition. If they do land James, he is also one of the scariest players to face in transition. Last season, Miami had the 12th-best offense in the league.

Adding James and Antetokounmpo to the roster would likely push that number into the top 10. However, figuring out who is going to handle the ball the most in that scenario would be a little tricky. If anyone can figure it out, it’s James.