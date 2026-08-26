Key Piece to Heat’s 2023 Finals Run Linked to Possible Return: Report

ntThe Miami Heat look like an entirely different team than they did during their 2023 NBA Finals run. However, Miami may be in the running for a return of one of its key pieces from that postseason run.

One of the most intriguing remaining free agents in the NBA this offseason is guard Gabe Vincent. After being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Atlanta Hawks in the middle of 2025-26, Vincent looks to add his facilitating and shooting to a new team.

The Sacramento Kings have emerged as a possible suitor for Vincent, said Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. At the same time, a reunion with the Miami Heat is also on the table.

“Gabe Vincent could have gone back to Atlanta. They offered him a deal to remain as a real valued veteran in that locker room. He is not going to go there,” Fischer said. “Vincent is a veteran guard on the radar in Sacramento… I do think that there is some thought that Vincent could potentially go back to Miami.”

A Look Back at Gabe Vincent’s Tenure with the Heat

As an undrafted free agent coming out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018, Gabe Vincent signed a contract with the Stockton Kings before eventually making his NBA debut with the Miami Heat in 2020.

He made appearances in just nine games for the Heat in 2019-20, but would see his playing time increase to 13.1 minutes per game in 2020-21. Each year Vincent received more opportunity, he kept getting better.

Vincent’s final season with the Heat in 2022-23, he served as a part-time starter for Miami, averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists with 40.2/33.4/87.2 shooting splits.

In the Heat’s NBA Finals run in 2023, Vincent became an every-game starter alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and crew. In 22 starts, Vincent averaged 12.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 40.2/37.8/88.2 splits.

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The Finals run was the final time Vincent would play for the Heat. In the 2023 offseason, he elected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $33 million deal.

In his four-year tenure with the Heat, Vincent averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson Highlight Key Additions for Heat This Offseason

The Miami Heat are looking to implement their name into the conversation of contenders coming out of the East in 2026-27.

Miami acquired former Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. in July. In exchange, the Heat sent the Bucks a large trade package highlighted by Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Ke’lel Ware, and draft compensation.

The Heat also signed sharpehooting veteran Klay Thompson to a two-year deal after he completed a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks.

On top of this, Andrew Wiggins picked up his $30.2 million player option for 2026-27 while adding a two-year extension worth $34 million. He is signed with the Miami Heat through the 2028-29 season.