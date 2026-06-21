Crucial Statistic Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo A Perfect Fit For Miami Heat

For many weeks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been synonymous with a long trade talk between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, which has been the biggest suitor of the Greek Freak.

With a possible trade likely to happen, according to numerous insider reports, many wonder how Giannis would fit in Miami.

One statistic answers the question, and it revolves around Bam Adebayo, the lone player that the Heat made unavailable in trade talks.

Adebayo has taken a massive leap in terms of shooting in the past season. Last offseason, he expanded his game to include 3-point shooting, a development heavily encouraged by the Heat organization to diversify their offense.

In the 2025-2026 NBA campaign, Adebayo made a career-high 127 3-point shots. It was a massive jump from his previous seasons. In his first eight years in the league, he only made 102 3-pointers.

“Giannis and Bam would be a terrible fit” Bam this season: 127 3PMBam in first 8 seasons: 102 3PM Spacing isn’t an issue and they both have shown they have playmaking abilities. pic.twitter.com/HK2nVK4PBd https://t.co/laTCtxeElR — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) June 21, 2026

Bam Adebayo Made It A Point To Shoot More 3-Pointers In The Past Season

Adebayo also increased his 3-point shot diet from 2.8 attempts in the 2024-2025 season to 5.5 attempts in the 2025-2026 season, making 31.7% of them. While that remains below league average, the increased trust in his shot signals a potential leap in the coming season.

That would make Adebayo and Giannis a dangerous duo in the forefront, as spacing concerns could be easily relieved.

Giannis thrived in lineups with a sharpshooting center in the lineup, such as Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. These players spaced the floor for Giannis, allowing the former two-time NBA MVP to work with space and dominate single coverages.

With the potential of Giannis’ gravity, Adebayo could see better, more open looks if his shooting continues to hold up next season.

Adebayo averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game last season as the Heat’s go-to player.

Miami Heat Not Willing To Give Up Bam Adebayo in Giannis Deal

NBA insider Evan Sidery revealed who the players and assets are that the Miami Heat are willing to give up in a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. However, that list did not include Adebayo, leaving the Heat with at least one more star if they land the Greek Freak in Miami.

“The most the Heat are currently willing to offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, No. 13 [pick], Future 1st [round pick],” Sidery reported three days before the NBA draft, which was reportedly set as the internal deadline for negotiations.

In the latest reports, the Bucks are not budging with the Heat offers, with Sidery adding that Milwaukee continues to look for more.

“The Bucks are holding firm on needing more from Miami with their self-mandated draft day deadline only three days away,” he said.

Aside from the Heat, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne also listed the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves as potential landing spots for Giannis in a deal.

Reports also added that many teams have been approached to facilitate the blockbuster deal to bring Giannis to Miami.

For now, however, a deal has yet to be struck, despite the loud rumors that have been circulating.